Farah Khan revealed that Murali Sharma was accidentally lifted into the air by a harness during the Main Hoon Naa shoot, leaving Shah Rukh Khan in splits.

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recently revisited one of the funniest behind-the-scenes moments from the shoot of her directorial debut, Main Hoon Naa. During her latest YouTube vlog, Farah visited actors Murali Sharma and Ashwini Kalsekar at their Mumbai home, where the trio reminisced about working together on the 2004 blockbuster.

“Shah Rukh Khan rolled on the floor laughing”: Farah Khan recalls Main Hoon Naa stunt gone wrong!

Farah Khan recalls a memorable Main Hoon Naa stunt mishap

While discussing the film, Murali Sharma, who played Khan in Main Hoon Naa, recalled a stunt sequence involving a harness that did not go as planned. "I had to fly only till the first floor," Murali said while revisiting the incident.

Farah explained that stunt equipment and safety practices were still evolving at the time, which led to the unexpected mishap. "At that time, harness quality was not very good and people didn't know how to use it properly. He just had to get out of the car, and Murali was hanging onto the door. Murali and door both flew up," she recalled.

Murali admitted that it was his first experience performing a stunt using ropes and said the incident became a source of amusement for everyone on the set. "These people were laughing. That was my first time on a rope. When Shah Rukh sir came, he was shown the entire shot. He rolled on the floor laughing," the actor shared.

Ashwini Kalsekar also joined the conversation and said the expressions seen in the final scene were genuine because of what had happened during filming. "Even when you see that shot now, he has those real scared expressions," she said with a laugh.

Farah tours Murali Sharma and Ashwini Kalsekar's Mumbai home

Apart from revisiting old memories, Farah also gave viewers a glimpse inside Murali Sharma and Ashwini Kalsekar's Mumbai residence. The spacious home features an elegant all-white aesthetic, with muted interiors complemented by brown sofas.

The couple also showcased their love for books by taking Farah through a room with a large bookshelf filled with an extensive collection. During the home tour, Ashwini revealed her personal makeup corner and shared that she prefers doing her own makeup for films.

Impressed by her approach, Farah jokingly praised the actress for saving production costs. "Artists should be like her. People pay Rs 1 lakh to makeup artists. Learn something, we save so much money," Farah quipped.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan inaugurates Knight Riders Cricket Ground in Los Angeles as venue hosts first Major League Cricket match

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