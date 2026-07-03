The producer reflects on bringing the beloved TV drama back at a time when the entertainment landscape has been reshaped by different factors.

As Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi marks 26 years since its original premiere, producer Ektaa R Kapoor has reflected on the challenges of reviving one of Indian television's most influential shows. Widely regarded as a landmark in the family drama genre, the series enjoyed a long and successful run, consistently topped television ratings during its peak, and introduced several characters who went on to become household names.

26 years of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: Ektaa R Kapoor recalls why reviving the iconic show was ‘damn scary’

More than two decades after it first aired, the show's return has sparked conversations among viewers who grew up watching the daily soap as well as a new generation discovering it. The revival comes at a time when television continues to compete with streaming platforms and changing viewing habits, making the decision to revisit a long-running classic a significant one.

Speaking about bringing the show back, Ektaa R Kapoor admitted that recreating the magic of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in today's entertainment environment was accompanied by both excitement and uncertainty. She said, "When we were bringing Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi back like how it was, it was damn scary. To actually tell now this icon in various fields to come back and work on a medium like television and do a show like Kyunki... I remember meeting Smriti and telling her we have serious thrill issues to do this, to actually go back and play in a playground that has changed so dramatically. If we are anything, we are bold and not scared. That's exactly why it was so much more fun to come back to a story and to a character and to a medium that people had thought had lost its sheen because of the advent of the digital."

Her comments underline the challenges of reviving a series that left a lasting impact on Indian television. Over the years, the entertainment industry has undergone a major transformation, with streaming services emerging as a dominant platform for content consumption. Against this backdrop, revisiting a legacy television property involved balancing nostalgia with the expectations of contemporary audiences.

Originally launched in 2000, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi became one of the defining television shows of its era, enjoying a successful run and shaping the landscape of Hindi general entertainment programming. The series also played a significant role in establishing several actors as popular television faces.

As the show completes 26 years, its continued recall value and revival highlight the enduring connection it shares with audiences. Ektaa R Kapoor's reflections offer a glimpse into the creative considerations behind bringing the iconic series back, while reaffirming the lasting legacy of a show that continues to remain part of popular culture years after its debut.

Also Read: Smriti Irani on why Tulsi still matters as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi takes 10 years leap today, “Every family needs someone who chooses to heal rather than divide”

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