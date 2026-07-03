Around 250 children attended a screening of Total Dhamaal, watched the trailer of the upcoming film and interacted with the cast alongside popular animated characters.

Warner Bros. Discovery partnered with the makers of Dhamaal 4 to host a special fan event in Mumbai, bringing together the film's cast and some of its most popular animated characters from POGO and Cartoon Network. Organised at PVR, Inorbit Mall, Malad, the event was designed as a family entertainment experience ahead of the theatrical release of the fourth instalment in the comedy franchise.

Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and Dhamaal 4 cast join POGO and Cartoon Network for special fan event in Mumbai ahead of film release

The event featured surprise appearances by Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Ravi Kishan, and Anjali Anand, who joined children alongside animated favourites including Chhota Bheem and Chutki, Little Singham, Teen Titans Go!, and Tom & Jerry.

Nearly 250 children and teachers attended the event, where they watched a special screening of Total Dhamaal, the third film in the franchise, followed by the trailer launch presentation of Dhamaal 4. After the screening, attendees had the opportunity to interact with the actors as well as the popular cartoon characters through games, activities and photo opportunities.

The initiative marked a collaboration between Warner Bros. Discovery's children's entertainment brands and one of this year's major family film releases, aiming to bring together cinema and animation in a single interactive experience for young audiences.

Speaking about the collaboration, Janhavi Vyas, Head of Marketing, South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery said, "Cartoon Network is the ultimate destination for kids' entertainment and POGO champions homegrown stories that families love. Together, they're about building joyful, meaningful connections with young audiences. Our collaboration celebrating the upcoming release of Dhamaal 4 and key channel programming blocks, including POGO’s Masti Dosti Dhamaal and Cartoon Network’s Ha Ha He He Mornings, brought that to life with an immersive, on-ground experience for kids. Watching Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Ravi Kishan and Anjali Anand share the stage with our beloved characters made for a true celebration of family entertainment, bringing fans closer to their favourite characters."

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 is the latest instalment in the long-running comedy franchise. The film features Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Arshad Warsi and an ensemble cast, and is slated to release in cinemas on July 10.

Alongside the film's promotions, Warner Bros. Discovery also highlighted its dedicated programming blocks for young viewers. POGO continues to air Masti Dosti Dhamaal, featuring shows such as Little Singham, Chhota Bheem and Sampat Champat, while Cartoon Network's Ha Ha He He Mornings programming block continues to entertain audiences with a lineup of animated favourites every morning.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: CBFC censors ‘obscene’ hand gestures in 2 places, replaces ‘obscene’ words in 7 places in Dhamaal 4

More Pages: Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection

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