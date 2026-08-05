Ileana D'Cruz celebrated a special milestone in her personal life as her elder son, Koa Phoenix Dolan, turned three. Marking the occasion, the actress shared an adorable post on social media, giving fans a glimpse of her growing little one and reflecting another memorable moment in her journey as a mother.

Ileana D’Cruz celebrates son Koa’s 3rd birthday with adorable monochrome photos; see pics

Taking to Instagram, Ileana posted a series of monochrome photographs featuring Koa holding an octopus-shaped balloon. Keeping the celebration simple yet heartfelt, the actress captioned the post with just "3" along with several emojis, letting the pictures speak for themselves. The post quickly drew warm wishes from fans and well-wishers, who joined in celebrating Koa's birthday.

Ileana married her longtime partner Michael Dolan in 2023, the same year the couple welcomed their first child, Koa Phoenix Dolan. Their family grew further in 2025 with the birth of their second son, Keanu Rafe Dolan. Since embracing motherhood, the actress has often shared snippets of her family life on social media, delighting followers with candid and heartwarming moments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official)

Earlier this year in June, Ileana showcased another side of herself when she stepped into the kitchen to bake a birthday cake for her father-in-law. Sharing the celebration on her Instagram Stories, she first posted a picture of him with the caption, "Had to make a birthday cake for the best papa-in-law." She later revealed the finished dessert—a rich chocolate cake topped with strawberries and covered in chocolate drizzle—and captioned it, "Chocolate on chocolate on chocolate."

On the work front, Ileana made her acting debut in 2006 with the Telugu romantic drama Devadasu and went on to establish herself in South Indian cinema with successful films such as Pokiri, Jalsa, Kick, Julayi, and the Tamil blockbuster Nanban.

She entered Hindi cinema in 2012 with Anurag Basu's Barfi! and later appeared in several commercially successful films, including Main Tera Hero, Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, Happy Ending, Mubarakan, Pagalpanti, The Big Bull, Rustom, and Raid. Most recently, she was seen in Do Aur Do Pyaar, directed by Shirsha Guha. The film also featured Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy, and revolved around a married couple dealing with emotional distance and extramarital attractions, ultimately leading to self-reflection and rediscovery.

Also Read : Ileana D’Cruz SLAMS trolls targeting Rihanna’s post-pregnancy body: “Bloody infuriating unrealistic expectations”

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