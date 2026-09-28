Shahid Kapoor is set to return to the IIFA stage with a performance at the 27th edition of the IIFA Weekend & Awards, scheduled to take place at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on January 22 and 23, 2027. The actor is among the performers announced for the upcoming edition, which will bring together several names from Indian cinema for a two-day celebration.

Shahid Kapoor to perform at IIFA 2027 in Abu Dhabi: “I can’t wait to bring the energy, music and madness back”

Opening up about his return to the IIFA stage, Shahid said the awards have been an important part of his career over the years. “IIFA has been a special part of my journey over the years… as an actor, a host and a performer. Some of my most memorable moments have happened on that stage, and there’s always an incredible energy when audiences from around the world come together to celebrate Indian cinema,” he said.

Shahid also spoke about returning to Abu Dhabi for the upcoming edition. “I’m really excited to return to Yas Island for the 27th Edition of the IIFA Awards. Abu Dhabi has become a fantastic home for IIFA, and I’m looking forward to being back on that stage,” the actor added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

The actor is expected to bring a mix of music and dance to the IIFA 2027 celebrations. “I can’t wait to bring the energy, music and madness back to IIFA and make this edition one to remember,” Shahid said.

IIFA 2027 will mark the fourth showcase of the awards weekend in Abu Dhabi. The event is being held in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Miral, with Yas Island once again serving as the destination for the celebrations. The 2027 edition is set to feature performances, awards and appearances by several Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal.

Also Read: Salman Khan to perform LIVE at IIFA 2027; says, “IIFA and I go back a long, long way”

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