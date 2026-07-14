Huma Qureshi recently paid a heartfelt tribute to her mother while participating in the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, an initiative that promotes environmental conservation and encourages people to plant trees in honour of their mothers.

Huma Qureshi pays tribute to her mother through ‘Ek ped maa ke naam’ campaign

Taking to Instagram, the Gangs of Wasseypur actress shared her thoughts on the profound impact her mother has had on her life. Huma reflected on the lessons she learned from her long before entering the film industry, describing her mother as one of the strongest women she has ever known.

The actress highlighted that her understanding of true strength came from her mother, who taught her that strength does not always have to be loud or visible. Instead, she described it as being rooted in patience, kindness, care, and selflessness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

As part of the campaign, Huma planted a tree in her mother’s name, calling the gesture a symbol of gratitude and love. Sharing photographs from the plantation activity, she wrote, “Some of the strongest women I’ve ever known, I met long before any film set, starting with my mother. She taught me that real strength is quiet, patient, and always giving. That’s why Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam stays with me.”

She further emphasized the deeper meaning behind the initiative, stating, “A tree planted in your mother’s name isn’t just a sapling in the soil, it’s gratitude that keeps growing, season after season, long after the words ‘thank you’ fade. This monsoon, Uttar Pradesh is planting 35 crore of them and going further still: cleaner rivers, Solar Cities, electric mobility, and India’s first carbon credit scheme rewarding farmers for going green. Pragati bhi, Prakriti bhi. This season, plant a tree in your mother’s name. Nurture it, watch it grow, the way she helped you grow.”

The ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has gained significant momentum across the country as a movement encouraging environmental responsibility. Under the 2026 edition of the initiative, Uttar Pradesh has undertaken an ambitious target of planting 35 crore saplings, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and ecological conservation.

Also Read : Huma Qureshi calls for more realistic female assassins in Bollywood; says, “Women don’t have to be objectified to be powerful”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.