Zeenat Aman urged the government to open a peaceful dialogue with Sonam Wangchuk as the activist entered the 17th day of his hunger strike.

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman has expressed concern over activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk's ongoing hunger strike, urging the Indian government to engage in a peaceful dialogue with him. Her appeal comes as Wangchuk enters the 17th day of his indefinite fast at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. He has been on the hunger strike to appeal to the government for accountability in education sector following the NEET paper leak and to demand full statehood to Ladakh.

Zeenat Aman supports Sonam Wangchuk, says government should engage in dialogue

According to updates shared by the Cockroach Janata Party, Wangchuk has reportedly begun losing muscle mass and is experiencing health complications as his fast continues.

Taking to social media, Zeenat Aman said her thoughts were with the activist and highlighted reports about his deteriorating condition. She wrote, "My thoughts today are in the country's capital city where @wangchuksworld is entering the 17th day of his indefinite hunger strike."

Referring to a news report, she added: "I read in a news article that Mr. Wangchuk '...has started losing muscle mass and is in immense pain.' And that, when asked to end his fast, he replied, 'Don't ask me to end my fast. Ask the government why they won't even have a dialogue.'"

Zeenat Aman highlights Wangchuk's contributions

In her post, the actor reflected on Sonam Wangchuk's work as an innovator, educator and environmental activist. She also mentioned that his life inspired the beloved character Phunsukh Wangdu, portrayed by Aamir Khan in 3 Idiots: "Mr. Wangchuk is the founder of SECMOL, the inventor of the ice stupa, a harbinger of educational reform in Ladakh, a dedicated environmental and community activist, and the inspiration of that much loved Bollywood character 'Phunsuk Wangdu' played so compellingly by Aamir Khan in 3 Idiots."

Calling him a respected public figure, she added, "By all accounts Mr. Wangdu is a brilliant and conscientious man, one that has been recognised globally for his social impact with umpteen prestigious awards."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

"Open dialogue on this matter"

Appealing directly to the authorities, Zeenat Aman urged the government to respond to Wangchuk's request for discussions. She concluded by stressing the importance of peaceful engagement with those exercising their democratic right to protest: "We must not become a society that sits back and watches one of its greatest minds be sacrificed. India has a long history of peaceful protest; those who wield power are obliged to meet such protest with peaceful dialogue."

Ending her message, the veteran actor wrote, "My respect and best wishes to all."

Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar for the past 17 days.

Also Read: 3 Idiots actor Omi Vaidya appeals for Sonam Wangchuk amid hunger strike: “I don’t want Phunsukh Wangdu to die”

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