Vidhu Vinod Chopra's acclaimed romantic drama 1942: A Love Story has completed 32 years since its release, and the film's lead cast marked the milestone with heartfelt messages on social media. Anil Kapoor, Manisha Koirala and Jackie Shroff reflected on the film's enduring legacy while celebrating its upcoming theatrical return in a newly restored 8K version with remastered Dolby 5.1 sound.

Anil Kapoor, Manisha Koirala and Jackie Shroff celebrate 32 years of 1942: A Love Story as restored version heads to cinemas

Anil Kapoor shared an emotional note recalling the journey of the film and its impact over the years. He wrote, "32 years later, and this film still feels as close to my heart as it did on day one. We made this film with honesty, passion and so much love. I don't think any of us knew that decades later, it would still be remembered with the same affection.”

He further added, “To see it lovingly restored in 8K with remastered sound, frame by frame, is truly special. Knowing that so much care has gone into bringing it back for a new generation makes me incredibly happy. Thank you to everyone who has carried this film in your hearts. Looking forward to seeing it back on the big screen."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

Responding to his post, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's production banner wrote in the comments, "Thank you for giving us a character and performance that continues to live on after 32 years."

Manisha Koirala calls the restoration a labour of love

Manisha Koirala also celebrated the film's anniversary by highlighting its timeless appeal and the extensive restoration work that has gone into preserving the classic. The actress’ caption read, "Thirty-two years ago, 1942: A Love Story found its way into our hearts. A timeless tale of love, hope, sacrifice, and patriotism, it continues to live on across generations. Today, I'm deeply moved to see this classic lovingly restored in 8K, with its sound remastered in Dolby 5.1, bringing every emotion, every note, and every memory back to life.”

She continued, “This restoration is a true labour of love, made possible by the remarkable teams at L'Immagine Ritrovata, Bologna, and Prasad Film Lab, Chennai, who painstakingly revived every frame with extraordinary care. I'm grateful that a new generation will experience 1942: A Love Story on the big screen, just as it was meant to be seen. Coming soon to cinemas."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manisha Koirala (@m_koirala)

Hours later, the actress returned to the comments section to thank fans for their continued support. "I m soooooo deeply humbled by all the love that is pouring in.. this film truely is the very important film in my career….❤️❤️❤️ so grateful for the love."

Jackie Shroff highlights restoration efforts

Jackie Shroff also joined the celebrations, sharing details about the painstaking restoration process behind the film's return to theatres. He wrote, "1942 A Love Story, a timeless symphony of love and patriotism released on 15th July, 1994. Thirty-two years on, this classic has been restored in 8K, and its soundscape remastered in Dolby 5.1 surround sound.”

He went on to add, “The restoration was a meticulous collaborative effort between L'Immagine Ritrovata, Bologna, Italy and Prasad Film Lab, Chennai, India. Each and every 233,759 frames of the film received exacting care requiring 8,518 human hours of retouching, grading, and quality control. The soundscape underwent a thorough cleanup using the latest filters and plugins, demanding 200+ hours of remastering. The classic is now reborn for cinema theaters. Coming soon."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackie Shroff (@apnabhidu)

The production house responded to Jackie Shroff's post as well, writing, "A character, a performance and memories that continue to live on ❤️."

Originally released in 1994, 1942: A Love Story remains one of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's most celebrated films. With its upcoming restored theatrical release, audiences will once again get the opportunity to experience the beloved romantic drama on the big screen.

Also Read: 30 years of 1942 A Love Story: Vidhu Vinod Chopra speaks on signing RD Burman for music of Anil Kapoor starrer in a THROWBACK video, watch

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