Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali could not hide his delight after his daughter, Ida Ali, got engaged to her long-time partner, Krish Agrawal, during a recent trip to Norway.

Imtiaz Ali calls daughter Ida Ali’s engagement to Krish Agrawal his “greatest happiness”

A proposal by the sea in Norway

Krish proposed to Ida in Ytresand, with the moment captured on video and shared by Ida on social media. The clip showed her flashing her diamond ring before turning the camera towards her fiance. She captioned the post with the date and location of the proposal, “01/07/26 11pm Ytresand.” A separate post carried photographs from the occasion, including one of Krish down on one knee as Ida said yes.

Imtiaz Ali says he is stepping back

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Imtiaz said, “It is the greatest happiness for me.” He added that Krish had approached him before the proposal to ask for his blessing. When asked whether the couple had begun planning their wedding, the director declined to speculate, saying, “I would rather not step in and let them enjoy their moment.”

Ida’s own filmmaking journey

Ida, who has followed her father into filmmaking, has directed projects including Maya, Lift, and Thai Massage, carving out her own identity in the industry rather than working in his shadow.

The engagement announcement drew a wave of congratulatory messages from the film fraternity. Sharvari, who recently starred in Imtiaz’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, commented, “Congratulations guys,” while her co-star Vedang Raina wrote, “Congratulations you both.” Khushi Kapoor left an excited “Ahhhhhh” along with heart emojis.

Ida also posted additional pictures with Krish on her Instagram Stories following the announcement.

Meanwhile, Imtiaz Ali continues to receive praise for Main Vaapas Aaunga, a Partition era drama starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina. The film follows 95-year-old Ishar Singh Grewal, played by Shah, who begins revisiting memories of his past after a stroke while attempting to travel to Sargodha in present day Pakistan, as his grandson Nirvair, played by Dosanjh, returns from England to uncover long hidden family secrets.

Also Read : Bobby Deol says losing Jab We Met made him a “better person and a better actor”

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