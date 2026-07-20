Hema Malini became emotional while remembering her late husband, legendary actor Dharmendra, during a heartfelt conversation. Reflecting on the years they spent together, she spoke about the immense support he gave her throughout their married life and career, while also sharing that their daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, continue to struggle with the loss of their father.

Hema Malini breaks down over daughters’ tribute remembering Dharmendra: “That void can never be fulfilled”

Speaking about Dharmendra’s role in her life with Republic World, Hema Malini admitted that discussing him is still difficult. She expressed gratitude for having shared her life with someone she described as her greatest source of strength.

“I feel very uncomfortable talking about that, but I am really grateful to the Almighty for giving me such a wonderful soulmate whose memories I will cherish till the end of my life. There cannot be anybody who can replace him. He was such a strong pillar of strength in my life, in my career, everything,” she said.

Hema recalled that Dharmendra always encouraged her to pursue her passion for acting and dance, even after their marriage. Rather than expecting her to give up her career, he motivated her to continue doing what she loved.

“He allowed me to do everything after marriage. He never said, ‘Sit at home.’ He knew that I am an artist, I am a dancer. He had seen my growth, so he always encouraged me to continue my films and my dance. He would always say, ‘You must keep on doing it. Don’t stop anything’,” Hema shared.

She also remembered Dharmendra as a family-oriented person who valued togetherness above everything else. According to Hema, he often reminded everyone in the family to stay united and always be there for one another.

“He was very fond of family, of all of us saying together. He always kept saying, ‘Stay together. Never be alone. Always be with the children’,” she said.

While expressing gratitude for the life they built together, Hema admitted that Dharmendra’s absence continues to leave an irreplaceable void in their family, especially for daughters Esha and Ahana.

“I am happy, but at the same time I feel very sad when I see both my daughters deeply hurt that Papa is not around. That void can never be fulfilled,” she added.

The emotional conversation became even more touching when Hema was surprised with heartfelt tributes from her daughters. The first came in the form of a letter from Ahana Deol, who praised her mother’s resilience, strength and unwavering dedication throughout her life.

Reading the letter aloud, the host shared Ahana’s words: “It’s almost impossible to keep anything from you because you’re such a huge part of our lives. I want you to know that I’m not only proud of you but always amazed by how many feathers you have in your cap.”

Ahana continued, “You’ve shown me what it means to be truly resilient—facing challenges even when you’ve been really scared, and knowing that whatever happens, it’s always enough just to be yourself. Your personality speaks volumes—pride with dignity, genuineness with grace, and love without limits. These are the values you and Dad have given us.”

She also reflected on the lasting impact of her parents’ relationship, saying, “Your bond is what has shaped us into who we are today. I cherish every moment of seeing you both together and every memory we’ve shared as a family.”

Calling Hema an inspiration, Ahana added, “Your ambition and motivation are so youthful and inspiring. Whether it’s your graceful dance performances, your incredible body of work, or your dedication to serving the community, you inspire us every single day. You’re a powerhouse, but above all, you’re the most wonderful mother and grandmother anyone could ask for. I love you immensely.”

The surprises continued with a voice message from Esha Deol, which left Hema visibly emotional as she wiped away tears.

“I admire you so much and I love you deeply. Every phase of life has brought us closer as mother and daughter. The whole world knows you as the Dream Girl, but I’m proud to be known as Hema Malini and Dharmendra’s daughter,” Esha said.

She further thanked both her parents for the values they instilled in their children. “What you both have done for us as parents is something I truly feel blessed for. It’s an honour to carry forward your legacy in whatever way we can. We are so proud of everything you’ve achieved and the way you’ve worked so hard throughout your life.”

Concluding her message, Esha assured her mother of her constant support, saying, “I’m here with you. I’m your pillar. I love you so much, Mom. You’re such a strong woman. The way you hold yourself together and handle your emotions isn’t easy. Have a wonderful show. I love you, and I’ll see you soon when you’re back home.”

Deeply touched by the heartfelt tributes, Hema Malini thanked both her daughters for their unconditional love, making the emotional moment a poignant tribute to the bond their family continues to share even after Dharmendra’s passing.

Also Read: Hema Malini on whether Deepika Padukone can play her in her biopic: “She can do it, Deepika is a beautiful, talented girl”

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