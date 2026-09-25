Anupriya Nagar opened up about the film’s early box office struggles, dropping screen count and how she tried to generate word of mouth for the project.

Producer Anupriya Nagar, who is just 21 years old, has opened up about the initial struggles faced by Hanuman Ansh after its release. In an interview with Siddharth Kanan, Anupriya recalled how the film’s declining screen count and lack of support left her questioning whether she wanted to continue in the film industry.

Hanuman Ansh producer Anupriya Nagar reveals she wanted to return to Zurich after film was declared flop: “I thought this industry was not meant for me”

Speaking about the film’s early box office performance, Anupriya said, “It was disheartening to see that the film was not doing well at the box office. I wasn’t disheartened because we weren’t making money. I was disheartened because people weren’t watching the film. I couldn’t understand whether devotees were not going to watch it or whether they were going and not enjoying it. We simply didn’t understand what was happening. That was one of the most difficult times,”

She revealed that she decided to personally step in and create awareness around the film. “I thought, I am one of the producers of this film, and I have invested my hard-earned money in this project so that people watch it and know about Maharaj Ji. I couldn’t just sit with my hands folded,”

Anupriya travelled to Delhi, met leaders and devotees and also turned to podcasts and interviews to generate word of mouth. “I went to Delhi and thought I would meet whoever I could. I met top leaders, I met a lot of his devotees and tried to get them to post something from their handles, so that there could be some word of mouth. I wanted some kind of movement to happen. I thought, let me do podcasts. Honestly, at that time nobody knew me. Nobody knew that Hanuman Ansh was coming or that it was about Maharaj Ji. I also want to thank those podcasters and interviewers who gave me the opportunity to speak through their channels at that time,”

The situation became even more difficult when the makers were informed that the film’s screen count had fallen sharply. “We got a call on the eighth day saying, ‘Your film has gone from 300 screens to 30 screens. Maybe tomorrow your film will be out because two more films are coming.’ We were told that perhaps only a miracle could save the film and that it might be out of theatres the next day,”

Recalling the uncertainty within the team, she added, “There were people in the team who were thinking that everything was over and that perhaps we should get a good OTT deal so that we could recover the money. That was the most difficult time we saw,”

Anupriya admitted that the experience even made her consider leaving the industry. “When the film was declared a flop, I thought maybe I would pack my bags and go back to Zurich. I thought this industry was not meant for me. I had reached that stage where I was thinking I would leave the industry and go back,”

She also recalled how difficult it had been to find investment for the film during its initial stages. “Since the beginning, even before I came on board, the Hanuman Ansh team had gone to many people for investment for post-production, but nobody agreed to invest, even though it wasn’t a very big investment.”

According to Anupriya, the film was initially viewed as a small-budget project without established names. “Before the release, there were a handful of people who supported us, but many people didn’t believe in the project. They thought it was a small-budget film, the director was making his first film, and the actors were also new. They thought the film would come and go. People didn’t have that belief.”

However, she says the perception around the film has since changed. “I am so glad the industry’s thought process has now changed. Everyone in the industry is supporting us,” she said.

She further revealed that several producers have since reached out to congratulate the team and acknowledge their initial doubts. “Lots of producers have reached out and it is very sweet. They have congratulated us. Some of them have actually come to me and said, ‘First of all, I apologise because this film had come to us. We are sorry we couldn’t join you. That was the biggest mistake I made.’”

“They said, ‘You have made us realise that a small film can do so much. You have given a lesson to the industry.’ They told us, ‘Whatever you want, we are with you.’ It is very sweet. I don’t blame them because it was a very small film,” she added.

Hanuman Ansh is a biographical drama directed by Vishal Chaturvedi and based on the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba. The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa, Vihaan Shedge, Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi and Gulshan Pandey in key roles. Hanuman Ansh released in cinemas on August 7, 2026

Also Read: Hanuman Ansh Box Office: Film collects Rs. 3.43 cr on Day 48, takes total closer to Rs. 280 cr

More Pages: Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection

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