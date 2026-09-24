The actress gave fans a glimpse of her US getaway after previously sharing moments from her New York visit.

Bhumi Pednekar is giving fans a glimpse into her recent US getaway. Five days after sharing pictures from her time in New York, the actress has now taken to Instagram to document her visit to San Francisco, offering a look at the city and its iconic sights.

Bhumi Pednekar shares San Francisco travel diary: “SF you are beautiful”

In the latest post, Bhumi can be seen posing against a scenic backdrop with the Golden Gate Bridge visible behind her. The actress appeared to be enjoying the city views as she shared a series of pictures from her San Francisco outing. Alongside the photographs, Bhumi hinted that there is more from her trip still to come. Her caption read, “A little lost, exactly where i wanted to be…. SF you are beautiful, part 2 coming soon…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi Satish Pednekkar (@bhumisatishpednekkar)



The latest post comes shortly after Bhumi’s New York travel diary. Earlier, the actress had shared photographs from her time exploring the city, including glimpses of her walking through its streets and enjoying pizza. Giving the post a playful food-centric caption, she had written, “Eat,sleep,pizza,repeat.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi Satish Pednekkar (@bhumisatishpednekkar)



With her latest update, Bhumi has now shifted the focus of her travel posts to San Francisco. While she has not shared details about the itinerary or purpose of her US visit, the actress’ social media updates have offered followers glimpses of her time exploring both cities.

On the work front, Bhumi has several projects lined up. She will be seen alongside Rishab Shetty in The Pride of Bharat Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, where she plays warrior queen Belawadi Mallamma. The two-part epic is directed by Sandeep Singh, with Shetty portraying Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The actress has also completed filming for a mature romantic drama directed by Imran Khan in his comeback venture. The project also features Gurfateh Pirzada. Bhumi is additionally expected to feature in Daldal 2.

For now, however, Bhumi’s latest social media update remains focused on her San Francisco experience. With the actress already promising a “part 2”, fans can expect more glimpses from her US trip to follow.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar turns showstopper for Nazranaa at New York Fashion Week in red lehenga

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