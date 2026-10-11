Actor Gurmeet Choudhary is set to begin promotions for his upcoming film Tum Mere Ho in Patna, Bihar, marking a return to his hometown ahead of the film’s theatrical release. The visit holds particular significance for Gurmeet as the project marks his first venture as a producer, adding a new dimension to his career in the entertainment industry.

Gurmeet Choudhary to begin Tum Mere Ho promotions in Patna; actor returns to hometown for his first film as producer

Produced under the banners of Reva Creative House and Deb Guru Films, Tum Mere Ho will see Gurmeet and the team start their promotional campaign from the city where he grew up. The actor-producer is returning to Bihar to seek the love and support of the local audience as he takes on this new responsibility behind the scenes.

Speaking about the significance of the visit, Gurmeet Choudhary said, “Coming back to my hometown, Patna, with Tum Mere Ho is an incredibly emotional and special moment for me. This is where I grew up dreaming of making it big in Bollywood, and today, to return as a producer with my first film feels like life has truly come full circle. The journey from dreaming about being a part of the film industry to now bringing my own production to the audience is something I will always cherish. Bihar will always hold a special place in my heart, and I am excited to share this moment with my people. I am here seeking their love, blessings and support for Tum Mere Ho, because there is nothing more special than having your own people stand by you as you take this new step.”

The decision to launch the promotional campaign in Patna gives the film’s publicity tour a personal connection to Gurmeet’s journey. While the actor has built his career in the entertainment industry, the visit offers him an opportunity to reconnect with his roots as he prepares to present his first production to audiences.

Tum Mere Ho is produced by Aarti S and Debina Bonnerjee, with Ashish Panda directing the film. Romanch Mehta and Aman Riyastee are attached as co-producers. The film features Gurmeet Choudhary alongside Isha Malviya, Anushkaa Luhar and Shaan Grover.

With its theatrical release scheduled for October 23, 2026, Tum Mere Ho marks a new professional step for Gurmeet as he combines his role as an actor with that of a producer. The promotional campaign beginning in Patna is expected to bring the film closer to audiences in the region ahead of its arrival in cinemas.

Also Read: After Saiyaara, Shaan R Grover will be seen alongside Gurmeet Choudhary in Tum Mere Ho

More Pages: Tum Mere Ho Box Office Collection

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