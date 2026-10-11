Ramesh Taurani and Kumar Taurani spoke to Komal Nahta about remixes and recreated versions of old songs. While many believe that recreations are a worrying trend and that music composers should focus only on original compositions, Kumar Taurani had a different take.

Kumar Taurani reveals Shobha Kapoor made an EXTRA Rs. 25 crores due to ‘Choli Ke Peeche’ in Crew; makes a BOLD statement: “EVERY film should have recreated songs”

He said, “More recreations should be made. Every film should have recreated songs. Certain classic songs have a long legacy, have been promoted extensively and enjoy strong recall value. When these songs are presented in a new avatar, they tend to work big time. This happened with the recreated versions of ‘Chunari Chunari’ (Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai; 2026) and ‘Chamma Chamma’ (Fraud Saiyaan; 2019). Recently, ‘Aankhon Se Tune 2.0’ (Bhai Tera Star Hai; 2026) also worked. Usually, songs would get around 20,000 streams. But after being recreated, their streams suddenly jumped into the millions! This benefits the original versions as well.”

Ramesh Taurani added, “There was a film called Crew (2024). Two of its songs became famous, ‘Naina’ and ‘Choli Ke Peeche’. The signature ‘Ku Ku Ku Ku’ hook of ‘Choli Ke Peeche’ was also used extensively in the film's background score.”

Kumar Taurani revealed, “Shobha Kapoor ji herself told me, ‘Kumar ji, because of ‘Choli Ke Peeche’, I made Rs. 25 crores more in my pocket’. Imagine!”

Ramesh Taurani continued, “Dhurandhar is another huge example. It’s a Rs. 1000 crores grosser, and look at how many old songs were recreated, including ‘Tamma Tamma’, ‘Hum Pyaar Karne Waale’, ‘Na Toh Karvaan Ki Talaash Hai’, etc. They were so well woven into the narrative that they enhanced the impact of the scenes.”

Kumar agreed, “That’s because you are already familiar with most of these songs, and hence, you enjoy them even more.”

Also Read: Ramesh Taurani hails Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, takes a DIG at actors scared of flops: “Bhale 10 hit chhoot jaaye lekin 1 flop nahin chahiye!”; reveals, “I always tell Aamir Khan, ‘Aap zyaada picturein karo’”

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