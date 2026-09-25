The actor explained that visiting the Ganpati pandal with his co-star was part of his film’s promotional activity.

Govinda has addressed the ongoing discussion surrounding a viral video of him visiting the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati pandal with actress Komal Rani, who will be seen as the leading lady in his upcoming film Roopa. The actor clarified that his visit with his co-star was part of a promotional activity and pointed out that he has done similar outings with actresses in the past.

Govinda breaks silence on viral Lalbaugcha Raja Video with Roopa co-star Komal Rani; Rakhi Sawant asks actor to reconcile with Sunita Ahuja

Speaking to ANI about the reaction to the videos, Govinda said, “Log toh aise react kar rahe hai…Main Roopa film ke liye prarthana kar raha tha. Main isse pehle Karisma (Kapoor) ke saath gaya tha, voh good luck raha tha mera, films hit hue thi. Raveena ke saath bhi gaya tha, film hit hue thi. Iss time main Rani ke saath gaya hu. Praarthana ki hai (People are reacting in this way… I was praying for my film Roopa. Earlier, I had gone with Karisma Kapoor, which turned out to be good luck for me and the films were hits. I also went with Raveena, and that film was a hit. This time, I went with Rani. I have offered my prayers).”

The actor also questioned the attention surrounding the visit and maintained that there was no reason for the outing to become a subject of controversy. “Pata nahi kya logo ko kasht hai? Shuru ho raha hai toh uspe itna charcha kaise hai. Hum famous ho rahe hai toh aapko kya taqleef hai (I don’t know what people have a problem with. It is just beginning, so why is there so much discussion around it? If we are becoming famous, what problem do you have with that?),” he said.

Meanwhile, actress-dancer Rakhi Sawant also reacted to the viral video and urged Govinda to reconsider the optics of his public appearance with Komal Rani. Sharing several videos on Instagram, Rakhi appealed to the actor to take Sunita Ahuja along with him instead. “Ye bahot galat baat hai Govinda ji. Apni biwi ko le ke jana chahiye, jiske sath aap 40 saal gujare (This is very wrong, Govinda ji. You should have taken your wife, with whom you have spent 40 years),” Rakhi said.

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In another video, she directly addressed Govinda, saying, “Are Chichi bhaiya, kya ho gaya aapko? Itne bade Lalbaugcha ke Ganpati mein aap wo Rupa, Komal… ko lekar gaye (Oh Chichi brother, what has happened to you? At such a big Lalbaugcha Ganpati, you went with that Rupa, Komal… )” She further questioned the identity of his co-star and asked him to spend time with Sunita. “Kaun hai wo? Aap apni biwi ko lekar ghumo na, Sunita ji ko (Who is she? You should go around with your wife, Sunita ji),” Rakhi added.

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Appealing for reconciliation, Rakhi said, “Wo bhi khamosh ho gayi hai. Subh ka bhula shaam ko ghar aa jaye to usko bhula nahi kehte. Aap sab kuch bhul jao yar (She has also become silent. If someone who loses their way in the morning returns home by evening, they are not considered lost. Forget everything, please).”

The latest discussion comes amid increased public attention around Govinda and Sunita Ahuja. Before this, Sunita had made a comment to paparazzi comparing the loyalty of animals with humans. Around the same time, Govinda’s nephew Krushna Abhishek’s wife Kashmera Shah also shared a cryptic Instagram note touching upon heartbreak, infidelity and loyalty.

Also Read: Govinda warns of Rs 100 crores legal action over false marriage and divorce reports; flags deepfakes and AI content

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