Petition challenges the sudden removal of the Jaswant Singh Kalra-based film, citing freedom of speech, subscribers rights, and lack of a clear explanation for its takedown.

The controversy surrounding Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj continues to intensify. A public interest litigation (PIL) has now been filed before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, challenging the sudden removal of the film from streaming platform Zee5 and seeking its restoration across the country.

Satluj row deepens: PIL filed in Punjab and Haryana High Court over Zee5 removal of Diljit Dosanjh film

The PIL has been filed by Sharwan Singh, with the Union Government, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the Punjab Government, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, and ZEE5 named as respondents. The petition questions why the film, which is based on the life and work of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Kalra, was removed from the platform without any judicial, legal, or government directive.

Filed under Article 226 of the Constitution of India, the petition argues that the removal of Satluj infringes upon the fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression. It further contends that the explanation citing only "current circumstances" is vague and fails to specify any concrete reason for taking down the film.

The PIL also raises concerns over the rights of paid subscribers, stating that viewers who have purchased access to content on the streaming platform deserve a transparent explanation for the film's abrupt removal. According to the petition, the lack of clarity has left audiences without any official justification despite having paid for the service.

Seeking the restoration of Satluj, the petition asserts that the film is based entirely on material already available in the public domain and does not disclose any confidential or classified information. It further notes that the events depicted in the film have previously been examined by the Supreme Court, various other courts, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), and other official proceedings, making the content a matter of public record.

The matter is expected to come up for hearing before the Punjab and Haryana High Court in the coming days.

For the unversed, Satluj, which was earlier titled Punjab '95, finally premiered on ZEE5 on July 3 after a prolonged battle involving the CBFC and several organisations. However, the film was unexpectedly removed from the streaming platform just two days later, on July 5, sparking widespread debate and criticism over its abrupt takedown.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj to be screened at gurudwaras across five states after ZEE5 removal

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