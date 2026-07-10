The emotional family week episode saw the actors address public speculation surrounding their relationship, while revealing how they have been coping with their separation.

Gaurav Khanna breaks silence on divorce rumours with Akanksha Chamola on Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa: “Legally you are still my wife”

After weeks of speculation surrounding their relationship, Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola finally addressed the rumours about their marriage during the family week episode of Netflix's Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa. Gaurav entered the reality show as a family visitor following Akanksha's earlier revelations about their separation, leading to an emotional conversation that has now become one of the most talked-about moments of the season.

Gaurav Khanna breaks silence on divorce rumours with Akanksha Chamola on Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa: “Legally you are still my wife”

The speculation began after Akanksha claimed on the show that she and Gaurav had been living separately, leaving fans surprised as the couple had continued to project a happy image on social media. Their reunion inside the Lock Upp house gave viewers an opportunity to hear both sides of the story.

Opening up about the public reaction to the reports, Gaurav said, "It (the divorce) is the biggest news right now. We discussed this in May before I left for Khatron Ke Khiladi. Everyone thinks that we have already been divorced for a year or so. They are saying that Akanksha was giving auditions in that show (Bigg Boss) and I was doing it for sympathy. So I had to come; I haven't told a single soul until today."

Responding to the discussion, Akanksha clarified, "But maine show mein clearly bola hai ki ham separate reh rahe the 18 mahine se, ab." Gaurav further addressed the assumptions being made on social media, saying, "They have misunderstood and think that I'm taking you everywhere with me just to make you famous and all that."

Speaking about the scrutiny surrounding their personal lives, he added, "I'm just avoiding media. Everybody wants a piece of this pie. People are calling it fake. People think that I'm just acting. I was so surprised with the way people have taken it. They got an open ground to party, making up whatever stories they want."

Despite the separation, Gaurav made it clear that he continues to have respect for Akanksha. "I can't take anything against you because legally you are still my wife and I am still your husband. I don't like when people speak ill of anyone I've been with or I am with."

Akanksha, meanwhile, spoke about how people have reacted to their decision to part ways amicably. "If people cannot accept the fact that two people in a mature relationship can separate happily, with a smile, and as friends without fighting, then that is their problem."

The conversation also turned emotional as both actors reflected on the personal challenges they have faced. Gaurav admitted, "Getting separated is not an easy thing for me. I'm holding myself very strongly. It is very difficult when you don't have anyone to speak to."

Akanksha responded with her own perspective, saying, "I don't have anyone to speak to. You're still in your house. You can still call your parents and talk. Main kisi se baat nahi kar sakti."

The candid exchange has sparked widespread discussion online, with viewers praising both Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola for speaking openly about the complexities of separation and the pressures of living under constant public scrutiny.

Also Read: Gaurav Khanna enters Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa to meet Akanksha Chamola after her divorce claims; promo leaves fans intrigued

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.