Gauahar Khan calls out Nikhil Chinapa in Alliance as she defends husband Zaid Darbar’s gameplay: “The only one playing everyone around is you”

The latest episode of Alliance witnessed another intense exchange as Gauahar Khan came out in support of Zaid Darbar while taking a firm stand against comments made by Nikhil Chinapa. The confrontation added a fresh layer of drama to the reality show, with differing opinions over strategy and gameplay becoming a major talking point.

Gauahar Khan calls out Nikhil Chinapa in Alliance as she defends husband Zaid Darbar’s gameplay: “The only one playing everyone around is you”

During the discussion, Gauahar addressed Nikhil directly, making it clear that although she respects his experience, she does not agree with his understanding of the situation inside the house. Reacting to Nikhil's remarks, Gauahar said, “I’m sorry. Nikhil Chinapa, you have all my respect because I really like you and you have a lot of experience. But the only one playing everyone around is you.”

Her statement suggested that she believes Nikhil has misread the contestants' strategies while accusing him of being the one influencing those around him. Gauahar also defended Zaid Darbar's conduct in the competition, insisting that his gameplay has remained transparent throughout the season. She added, “And don’t you ever say that Zaid is not 100% because he’s the one who’s all clear, and he’s the one who actually is to the face. He’s not getting into all this political jhamela.”

According to Gauahar, Zaid has chosen to stay away from unnecessary politics within the house, preferring to communicate directly rather than engage in behind-the-scenes manoeuvring. Speaking about his involvement in the recent nomination-related issue, Gauahar shared, “In fact, the only time he stepped in was to clear it out with Armaan.” She maintained that Zaid intervened only to resolve a misunderstanding instead of creating further conflict. Taking another swipe at Nikhil's reading of the game, Gauahar remarked, “Kushal has clearly told Vanshaj to vote you out. So guess who hasn’t got the game right?”

Her comments have since sparked conversations among viewers, with fans debating whether Zaid's direct approach gives him an advantage over contestants relying on strategic alliances. The exchange has also intensified discussions around the shifting equations inside the house, as contestants continue to reassess loyalties and strategies.

As Alliance progresses, evolving relationships and conflicting perspectives among contestants and mentors continue to shape the competition, with each episode bringing new twists that keep viewers engaged.

Also Read: Alliance: Zaid Darbar couldn’t hide his frustration, feeling Arslan Goni wasn’t listening to anyone; will this frustration result in a fight?

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