The coming month promises to be exciting for moviegoers, with films such as Batwara 1947, Awarapan 2 and Toxic set for release. Meanwhile, Mumbai’s exhibition sector is also set for a boost, with one new cinema opening and another prominent theatre resuming operations.

EXCLUSIVE: Cinepolis Shaan and renovated Premiere Gold expected to commence operations in August; Sun City, Roxy, Sterling head for revamp ahead of Ramayana’s Diwali release

Cinepolis Shaan is almost ready, with the final touches currently being given to the property. Located in Vile Parle East, the theatre has come up on the site of the erstwhile Shaan Cinema. The building also houses a commercial complex. Cinepolis Shaan will be a two-screen property.

There have been strong murmurs in the exhibition sector that Cinepolis Shaan will commence operations from August 14, with the release of Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2. However, Devang Sampat, Managing Director, Cinepolis India, told Bollywood Hungama, “Nothing is confirmed yet.”

The other cinema expected to resume operations within the next fortnight is Premiere Gold. Located at Sandhurst Road, the theatre has remained shut for nearly two years. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The cinema has undergone extensive renovation and is now ready to reopen with a complete makeover, refreshed branding and modern, multiplex-style comforts.”

The source further said, “Owned by Ramesh Jogani and his partners, the cinema was successfully operated for several years under the stewardship of Mr Santosh Rochaldas Bhatia. The baton has now been passed to the younger generation – professionals with considerable experience in film exhibition and distribution – who are committed to giving this iconic property a new lease of life.”

The one-screen theatre was once called Derby and reopened on August 20, 2004, as Premiere Gold, with Fida.

Two theatres open, two theatres shut for revamp

On the other hand, two theatres will temporarily cease operations. Bollywood Hungama has learned that Sun City in Vile Parle East and Roxy in Charni Road will shut for renovations from August 1. Both cinemas are owned by Mukta A2. Incidentally, Sun City is located directly opposite Cinepolis Shaan.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Both cinemas will shut in the first week of August. Roxy is expected to remain closed for around one and a half months.”

Mukta A2 Cinemas CEO Satwik Lele confirmed to Bollywood Hungama that the two cinema halls would indeed undergo renovation. When asked whether Roxy would remain shut for around 45 days, he replied, “That is what it looks like as of now. However, it all depends on how long the work takes. Sun City, in particular, will require more time, as a significant amount of work needs to be carried out there. I would say it could take a couple of months for the renovation to be completed and for the cinema to resume operations.”

When asked whether both cinemas would be ready before the release of the highly anticipated Ramayana, which is scheduled to arrive during Diwali, Satwik Lele said, “Yes, for sure. Ramayana releases in November, so we have enough time before that.”

He also shared an update on two other prominent Mukta A2 properties in Mumbai, “Jai Hind Cinema in Lalbaug will also undergo renovation in due course, as will Topiwala in Goregaon. All these theatres have been around for a long time and have served audiences well. Now, it is time for us to give something back. That is why we planned these renovations. Providing patrons with additional comfort is very, very important.”

Sterling also jumps on the upgrade bandwagon

Bollywood Hungama has also learned from a source that the three-screen Sterling Cineplex in South Mumbai, too, is set to undergo refurbishment. The source said, “However, the cinema will not shut completely. The management plans to renovate one screen at a time. Therefore, at any given point, two screens will remain operational while work is carried out in the third auditorium.”

The source added, “Most cinemas are expected to be ready before Diwali, as no exhibitor would want to miss out on Ramayana, which is expected to be a major crowd-puller.”

Also Read: MEGA EXCLUSIVE: T-Series bags music rights to BOTH parts of Ramayana for Rs. 75 crores in an advance deal

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