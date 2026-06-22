G.V. Prakash Kumar on his full-fledged Hindi debut with Nayi Naveli; says, “Yami Gautam is playing the lead, so my songs are in safe hands”

Composer G.V. Prakash Kumar is stepping into a new creative chapter with Nayi Naveli, his first full-fledged Hindi film score, produced under Aanand L Rai’s banner and directed by Balaji Mohan.

G.V. Prakash Kumar on his full-fledged Hindi debut with Nayi Naveli; says, “Yami Gautam is playing the lead, so my songs are in safe hands”

The film stars Yami Gautam Dhar in the lead role, and speaking to Variety India, Kumar said he had little doubt about how the music would be received. “Yami Gautam is playing the lead. We all know how beautifully she expresses emotions. So, my songs are in safe hands,” he said.

A Hindi debut that’s been a long time coming

While Kumar has had prior associations with Hindi projects, including Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur, he was quick to clarify that those were not a full-fledged Hindi foray. “I had a chance to work on Gangs of Wasseypur because Anurag Kashyap was a very good friend of mine. But it wasn’t a full-fledged Hindi debut for me,” he said.

With Nayi Naveli, he is composing all the songs for the first time in a Hindi project. “As for Nayi Naveli with Anand L Rai’s banner, I’m composing all the songs. It will be very interesting. I’m confident the songs will turn out beautifully,” he said.

Language is no barrier

When asked whether composing for a Hindi film felt significantly different from his work in Tamil and Telugu cinema, Kumar was direct. “It is no different for me from a Telugu or Tamil film. Every score is a challenge for me. The language doesn’t matter. I compose every score as if it’s my first,” he said.

About G.V. Prakash Kumar

G.V. Prakash Kumar is a National Award-winning composer, actor, and singer who has scored music for over 120 films across the Tamil and Telugu industries. He won the National Film Award for Best Music Direction for Soorarai Pottru and is the nephew of Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman, whose elder sister A.R. Reihana is Kumar’s mother.

Beyond composition, he is also an established lead actor in Tamil cinema, having made his acting breakthrough with the 2015 horror-comedy Darling. His recent and upcoming musical work spans projects including Captain Miller, Thangalaan, Good Bad Ugly, and the Telugu collaboration #VenkyAnil5.

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