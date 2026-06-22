The actor opened up about his upcoming marriage, reflected on finding companionship with Gauri, and addressed the intense public interest surrounding his personal life.

Aamir Khan has officially confirmed that he will be tying the knot with his partner Gauri Spratt on July 5. The actor shared details about the upcoming wedding during an interaction with Variety India, revealing that the ceremony will be an intimate affair attended only by family members and close friends.

Aamir Khan reveals details of his July 5 wedding with Gauri Spratt; calls the ceremony a strictly ‘private affair’

Speaking about the wedding plans, Aamir said, “It will be very private. It’s a very simple registered marriage, at home, with just both families and really close friends.” The actor also addressed the widespread attention surrounding his personal life and the curiosity around his wedding. Expressing his surprise over the frenzy, Aamir remarked, "I don’t see why (there’s all the frenzy). There is too much interest in the lives of celebrities, especially cricketers and actors. People should be interested in our work, not our personal lives. I don’t know how the information on my wedding had leaked. These days, nothing is off bounds.”

Over the past year, Aamir has spoken candidly about his relationship with Gauri Spratt and the sense of peace and companionship he has found with her. The actor has often maintained that while his previous marriages ended amicably, he continues to share strong bonds with his former spouses and children.

Aamir was first married to Reena Dutta in 1986. The couple remained together for over 15 years before announcing their separation in 2002. They share two children, daughter Ira Khan and son Junaid Khan. Despite the divorce, Aamir and Reena have continued to maintain a cordial relationship and have often been seen supporting their children together.

The actor later married filmmaker and producer Kiran Rao in December 2005. After nearly 16 years of marriage, the two announced their separation in July 2021 through a joint statement. Aamir and Kiran are parents to son Azad Rao Khan, who was born through surrogacy in 2011. Even after their divorce, the duo has continued to collaborate professionally and co-parent their son.

Last year, on the occasion of his 60th birthday, Aamir Khan introduced Gauri Spratt to the media during an informal interaction. The actor revealed that the two had known each other for years before reconnecting and beginning a relationship. During the interaction, he spoke warmly about Gauri and shared that she had brought stability and happiness into his life.

With the wedding now officially confirmed, Aamir and Gauri are set to begin a new chapter together. However, if the actor’s latest comments are any indication, the celebrations will remain a deeply personal affair, away from the spotlight and media glare.

Also Read: Lagaan re-release box office: Aamir Khan starrer earns Rs. 4.47 lakh over first 4 days across 9 cities

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