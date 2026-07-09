Some vacations are about exploring new places, while others are about creating lasting memories. Aamna Sharif's latest European getaway was a mix of both. From the scenic landscapes of Switzerland to the streets of Paris and the coastal charm of the South of France, the actress shared glimpses of her holiday, where fashion, culture, and travel were all part of the experience.

From Switzerland to Paris: Aamna Sharif shares glimpses of her scenic summer across Europe

Switzerland: Fairytale Fashion

During her visit to Interlaken, Zermatt, Gstaad, and Glacier 3000, Aamna Sharif shared glimpses of Switzerland's lakes, snow-covered mountains, and scenic towns. Her wardrobe featured soft pastel shades, including a pink outfit in Interlaken with textured details and feminine silhouettes. Throughout the trip, she was seen in pastel knits, flowy skirts, and layered outfits that complemented the mountain landscapes and natural surroundings, adding a stylish touch to her travel photos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial)

Paris: Chic with a Playful Twist

In Paris, Aamna Sharif embraced the city's lively atmosphere in a cherry-print Dolce & Gabbana top paired with a distressed denim mini skirt and a red Prada handbag. She also shared moments enjoying a soft-serve ice cream while exploring the city. Her outfit reflected a mix of bold fashion choices and casual style, complementing the Parisian backdrop.

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South of France: The Art of Slow, Sunlit Living

The South of France offered a different backdrop to Aamna Sharif's holiday, with stops in Monaco, Cannes, Èze, Menton, and Nice. During her visit to Èze, she was seen in flowing white dresses paired with woven straw accessories and neutral-toned outfits as she explored the cobbled streets and scenic Riviera views. From walking through historic lanes to spending time along the coast, the actress shared glimpses of the region's architecture, landscapes, and relaxed atmosphere.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial)

A European Summer Worth Bookmarking

More than just a collection of travel photos, Aamna Sharif's European holiday showcased her experiences across different destinations. From the scenic landscapes of Switzerland and the streets of Paris to the coastal locations of the French Riviera, each stop offered a distinct setting. Through her posts, the actress shared glimpses of local culture, fashion, and travel, documenting her journey across Europe.

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