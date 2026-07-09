Senior and junior artists across the television industry are mourning the loss of junior artist Sanjib Singh, who allegedly suffered a heart attack while returning home after completing a television shoot in the early hours of Sunday. The 51-year-old's sudden demise has once again brought attention to the demanding work schedules and health concerns faced by workers in the entertainment industry.

Junior artist Sanjib Singh dies due to alleged heart attack following 13-hour shoot

According to a report by News9, Singh was shooting for the television show Aarambhi at SJ Studio in Mumbai's Saki Naka. Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) General Secretary Ashok Dubey said that Singh's work shift began at 2 pm and continued until approximately 3 am, when the day's filming concluded.

Dubey revealed that Singh had complained of feeling unwell during the shoot and had taken a few short breaks to rest before resuming work. After the shoot wrapped up, he left for home on a motorcycle. During the journey, the rider reportedly stopped at a petrol pump to refuel, where Singh suddenly collapsed. He is suspected to have suffered a heart attack.

Singh is survived by his sister and brother, who live in Kolkata. According to Dubey, his sister is divorced while his brother is seriously ill. Following the incident, a post-mortem examination was conducted at Cooper Hospital. FWICE has extended financial assistance to the bereaved family and is making arrangements to transport Singh's body to Kolkata by air cargo so that his last rites can be performed.

Dubey also said that he had contacted representatives of the show's producer, Malhar Creations, requesting financial support for Singh's family. He stressed that production houses have a responsibility towards workers, including during their work-related travel. Junior artists' supplier Ravindra Suri also assured the federation that every possible assistance would be provided.

The incident has once again sparked discussions about the long and physically demanding schedules often faced by television and film workers. Dubey noted that FWICE, in association with Sony and the NGO Doctor For You, has been organising health screening camps on shooting sets for the past six weeks. The initiative includes ambulances stationed at filming locations to monitor workers' blood pressure, provide basic medication and offer medical advice. The federation also plans to expand the programme by introducing additional routine health tests.

Dubey further revealed that Singh had recently been elected to the junior artists' committee after winning the union elections around a month ago. As reported by News9, the official cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem report is released. Meanwhile, FWICE is expected to write to the production house seeking compensation for Singh's family.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.