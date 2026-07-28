From Shimmer Gowns to Ethnic Elegance: Triptii Dimri blends minimalism and maximalism with her versatile fashion choices

Triptii Dimri continues to expand her fashion repertoire by embracing everything from laid-back western ensembles to understated ethnic outfits. The Maa Behen actress has been experimenting with different fabrics, silhouettes, patterns, colours and cuts, creating a style that reflects both versatility and individuality.

From Shimmer Gowns to Ethnic Elegance: Triptii Dimri blends minimalism and maximalism with her versatile fashion choices

Crisp in Red

Triptii Dimri wore a red halter-neck gown featuring a scaled design and a flowing hemline. The outfit highlighted a sleek silhouette, while she completed the look with glamorous makeup and styled her hair in soft waves.

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Black sophistication

Triptii wore a fitted black satin gown featuring a modest thigh slit and a rope-inspired detail around the bust. She styled her hair in a messy bun and completed the look with a pair of strappy heels.

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Lavender bliss

Triptii opted for a lavender full-length ethnic suit featuring subtle, intricate embroidery. She accessorised the look with pearl earrings and a statement ring, keeping the styling minimal.

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Soft in Powder Pink

Triptii Dimri wore a powder pink gown featuring a crinkled texture and fine pleated detailing. The outfit included a modest thigh slit, and she completed the look with minimal jewellery that complemented the ensemble.

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Sporty and feminine

Triptii opted for a casual street-style look with wide-legged denim jeans, a white vest, and a fuchsia pink coat that added a contrasting touch to the outfit.

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Ivory suit

Triptii wore an ivory sharara suit featuring intricate embellishments, paired with a lemon-yellow dupatta that contrasted with the ensemble. She styled her hair in soft waves and completed the look with beaded jewellery.

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Be it western or ethnic, Triptii Dimri is making fashion choices that are distinctly apart from the ordinary. And that’s real fashion luxury!

Also Read : 6 Gen-Z actresses redefining old-money ethnic fashion in elegant white ensembles

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