Omkara, produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, completed 20 years of the day of its release today. Abhishek Pathak, son of Kumar Mangat Pathak and Managing Partner at Panorama Studios, marked the milestone on his social media handle.

Omkara completes 20 years: Abhishek Pathak reflects on Vishal Bhardwaj’s acclaimed film

The film was the first production under Panorama Studios. Pathak reflected on the film’s narrative, describing it as a story where loyalty is tested and every emotion feels real. Omkara is written and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and has received more than 40 awards, including Best Villain, Best Cinematography, Best Actress, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

The film was also screened at the Cairo International Film Festival, the Asian Festival of First Films, the International Indian Film Academy Awards, and the Kara Film Festival, and it went on to win a National Film Award in multiple categories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABHISHEK PATHAK (@abhishekpathakk)

Sharing a note on the anniversary, Abhishek Pathak wrote, “A world of power, pride, and betrayal that remains as compelling as ever 20 Years Of Omkara.”

Omkara released in 2006 and brought together Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vivek Oberoi, Bipasha Basu, and Naseeruddin Shah for the first time.

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film adapted William Shakespeare’s Othello and set the story in Uttar Pradesh. Omkara continues to be regarded as one of the significant films in Indian cinema, remembered for its dialogues, music, and characters.

The film remains a frequently referenced title in discussions around literary adaptations in Hindi cinema, owing to its reworking of Shakespeare’s text within a regional Indian setting.

Also Read: 20 years of Omkara EXCLUSIVE: “Saif Ali Khan jumped at the opportunity to utter cuss words. He said, ‘I am never going to get a chance to do this again’,” shares Abhishek Chaubey; also reveals ONLY Vishal Bhardwaj was sure about Saif’s casting

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