Rajkummar Rao has quietly achieved a remarkable feat in Bollywood by becoming the only contemporary actor to portray seven real-life personalities on screen. With his upcoming projects Dada, based on cricket icon Sourav Ganguly, and Prahaar, where he takes on the role of renowned public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, the actor further strengthens his reputation for bringing inspiring true stories to life.

From Shahid Azmi to Sourav Ganguly: Rajkummar Rao becomes Bollywood’s biopic specialist

Interestingly, this accomplishment does not appear to be the result of a deliberate career plan. Instead, Rajkummar’s filmography has naturally evolved into one filled with narratives inspired by extraordinary individuals from diverse backgrounds. His consistent willingness to take on challenging and varied characters has made him one of the most versatile performers of his generation.

His journey with biographical roles began with Shahid, where he portrayed lawyer and human rights activist Shahid Azmi. The critically acclaimed performance earned him the National Award and established him as an actor capable of delivering deeply impactful portrayals. He later stepped into the role of freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose in Bose: Dead/Alive before taking on one of his most demanding performances as Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh in Omerta.

Rajkummar continued this trend by portraying entrepreneur Srikanth Bolla in Srikanth. Now, with Dada and Prahaar, he adds two more prominent personalities to his growing list of biographical performances. He is also preparing for Raftaar, a film inspired by the rise and fall of BYJU’S. Although the project is not officially billed as a biopic, it draws inspiration from one of India's most talked-about startup journeys.

At a time when many actors become associated with a particular genre or on-screen persona, Rajkummar Rao has built a career defined by diversity. From lawyers and freedom fighters to entrepreneurs, athletes, and public figures, each role has required a unique transformation and a fresh perspective.

Reaching the milestone of seven portrayals of real-life personalities is a rare achievement in Bollywood. Without seeking attention for it, Rajkummar Rao has established himself as the industry's preferred choice for films inspired by remarkable true stories, further cementing his reputation as one of contemporary Hindi cinema's most dependable and versatile actors.

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