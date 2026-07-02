Box office underdog Alpha finds its footing: Advance Booking trend signals Alia Bhatt-Sharvari’s popcorn action entertainer is ready to put up a fight at the box office!

For weeks, the narrative around Alpha has largely revolved around caution. Despite carrying the weight of the YRF Spy Universe and marking the franchise's first female-led fun, popcorn, action spectacle, Alia Bhatt's ambitious spy thriller entered its release week as an underdog, facing so-called online trolling that cast a doubt on its fate.

Box office underdog Alpha finds its footing: Advance Booking trend signals Alia Bhatt-Sharvari’s popcorn action entertainer is ready to put up a fight at the box office!

However, the film's early advance booking trend is beginning to tell an encouraging story.

After a measured start, Alpha has shown encouraging momentum in pre-sales, with industry trackers reporting that the film has crossed Rs. 1.5 crore in advance bookings and is steadily building towards a respectable opening day that is exceeding industry and trade chatter around Alpha that gets heavily skewed by what social media trollers say.

Bollywood Hungama can now suggest that the film is firmly in contention for a healthy start, indicating that audience interest is picking up as it hits release day tomorrow, July 3.

What makes the trend noteworthy is the context. Unlike the franchise's biggest tentpoles that arrived with overwhelming pre-release hype, Alpha has had to overcome subdued expectations, online skepticism and the pressure of redefining what a female-led action entertainer can achieve. Yet the improving advance sales suggest that curiosity around Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's action outing is translating into ticket purchases.

It no longer appears that Alpha is destined for the muted opening that some early projections feared. Instead, the advance booking trajectory points to a release that is very much alive in the box office race, with the potential to benefit from strong walk-in audiences if early word of mouth lands in its favour.

In an era where pre-release narratives often become self-fulfilling, Alpha is quietly scripting an underdog story of its own that is rare. Its advance booking performance suggests it has every intention of putting up a fight once the curtains rise.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt powers up Alpha hype with intense workout video, announces advance bookings; watch

More Pages: Alpha Box Office Collection

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