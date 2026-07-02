Diljit Dosanjh recently connected with his fans through an Instagram Live session, where he candidly answered several questions ranging from his professional commitments to current events. During the interaction, one fan asked him about the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). However, Diljit chose not to weigh in on the issue, making it clear that he prefers to stay away from political discussions.

Diljit Dosanjh refuses to weigh in on CJP protest; says, “I am an artist, not a politician”

Reacting to the question, the actor admitted that he was completely unaware of the protest as he has been occupied with his ongoing Aura Tour 2026. Stressing that his primary focus remains on entertaining audiences, Diljit requested fans not to associate him with protests or political matters. “Bro, keep me away from protests and such things. I am an artist. I am not a politician,” he said during the live session, making his stance clear.

The actor further reflected on the nature of the world, saying that perfection is impossible and disagreements are an inevitable part of life. “Everything can never be right. Everything in this world can never be right,” he remarked, offering a broader perspective without directly addressing the issue.

Diljit also recited a verse from the Guru Granth Sahib, “Nanak dukhiya sab sansar, so sukhia jis naam adhaar.” He added that although his name often gets dragged into such discussions, he genuinely wishes well for everyone involved. Reiterating that he had no knowledge of the protest, the actor maintained that he did not have anything further to comment on the matter.

On the work front, Diljit was recently seen in Main Vaapas Aaunga, directed by Imtiaz Ali. Set against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan Partition, the period drama also features Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina in key roles. The film has emerged as one of the notable successes of 2026, earning widespread appreciation from audiences and witnessing consistent growth at the box office through positive word of mouth.

Meanwhile, Diljit continues to remain busy with his Aura Tour 2026, performing at international venues and entertaining fans across the globe. Despite being frequently drawn into public debates, the singer-actor has once again reaffirmed that his priority lies in his music, films, and connecting with audiences through his craft rather than engaging in political conversations.

Also Read : Diljit Dosanjh recalls growing up in poverty: “If we got sick, we had no money to go to a Doctor”

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