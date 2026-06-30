Whether she is promoting her cyber-crime comedy-thriller series Pritam and Pedro or accepting major honors, her wardrobe is an example in modern elegance.

From power suits to regal gowns: 7 times Mona Singh stunned with her fashion

Renowned for her powerhouse acting talent and unforgettable performances across OTT and cinema, Mona Singh has firmly established herself as an entertainment industry heavyweight. However, her recent public appearances reveal that her talents aren't just limited to the screen. Singh has quietly been rewriting the celebrity style playbook with her sophisticated, bold, and versatile choices.

From power suits to regal gowns: 7 times Mona Singh stunned with her fashion

Whether she is promoting her cyber-crime comedy-thriller series Pritam and Pedro or accepting major honors, her wardrobe is an example in modern elegance.

Here are 7 times Mona Singh completely wowed us with her fashion:

The Power of Royal Blue

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Mona exuded confidence and royal charm in a vibrant, monochromatic royal blue pantsuit. Captured casually adjusting her sleeve in a long corridor, she paired the sharply tailored suit with a stunning silver statement necklace and minimalist strappy heels, showing everyone exactly how power dressing is done.

High-Fashion Avant-Garde Monochrome

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Stepping out for an event, Mona brought structural artistry to the floor. She donned a sleek, ankle-length black dress beautifully elevated by a dramatic, cascading white draped lapel that ran down the front, seamlessly blending contemporary silhouettes with timeless minimalism.

Abstract Artistry in a Co-ord Set

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Ditching conventional solid shades for her Preetam and Pedro promotions, Mona turned heads in a relaxed yet crisp white blazer and wide-legged trouser ensemble. The outfit was entirely brought to life by sweeping, abstract blue paint-stroke prints, which she effortlessly pulled off with a neat low ponytail.

Color-Blocked Structural Finesse

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For her appearance at a high-profile media interaction, Mona stepped away from conventional dresses to wear a striking dual-toned ensemble. The outfit featured a ruched, strapless black bodice contrasting cleanly against a tailored, high-waisted beige column skirt. Styled with a chunky stack of gold bangles, the look was pure sophistication.

The Crisp All-White European Chic

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During her international travels to Perth, Australia, Mona brought elite street style to the itinerary. She looked effortlessly sharp in an all-white pantsuit outlined with delicate black piping along the lapels and pockets. Complemented by a black high-neck inner top and classic black pumps, she defined modern global fashion.

Fusion Mastery at the Film Festival

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Representing Indian cinema at the National Indian Film Festival (NIFF) in Australia, Mona delivered a masterclass in Indo-Western fusion. She combined a richly hued, deep purple draped satin skirt-saree with a tailored, sleeveless metallic silver-brocade waistcoat, striking the perfect balance between heritage and contemporary style.

Regal Emerald for a Winning Night

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Walking into the prestigious awards ceremony, Mona looked nothing short of majestic. She accepted her honor in a beautifully draped, deep emerald green gown. The subtle textured ribbing on the bodice and the fluid, asymmetrical wrap of the skirt ensured all eyes were on her.

Also Read: Mona Singh opens up on building a career on her own terms; says, “I have achieved all this myself with hard work”

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