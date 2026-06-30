Dia Mirza has come under heavy criticism on social media after sharing an incident involving her five-year-old son, Avyaan, during an appearance on Soha Ali Khan's podcast. What Dia described as a heartwarming example of environmentally conscious parenting quickly went viral, with many social media users accusing the actor and her son of displaying “entitled arrogance.”

Dia Mirza trolled after son Avyaan scolds delivery agent over plastic packaging

Recalling the incident, Dia spoke about how Avyaan reacted when a delivery agent arrived with coconut water packed in plastic.

“The coconut wala delivered the coconut and nothing burns my blood more than coconut water arriving in plastic bags with plastic straws. So this boy, bichara, he didn't know whom he was delivering to. So Avyaan opened the door and he puts his hand on his hips and says, 'Bhaiya plastic mein lekar aaye ho, hamare ghar mein plastic not allowed, aap usko plastic se nikalo, usko neeche rakho aur plastic aur straw leke jao',” she said.

Reacting to the anecdote, Soha Ali Khan appreciated Avyaan's confidence, saying, “Imagine standing up to somebody who is an adult and to have that conviction.”

However, the clip soon sparked widespread debate online, with several users criticizing the actor over what they perceived as a display of privilege and lack of empathy towards the delivery worker.

One social media user commented, "The entitlement is unreal — it blinds them to basic respect and decency. If you don't want plastic just go to the thela and buy it yourself and carry it in paper bags. And then the same people act all polished and 'real' on camera... what a joke."

Another wrote, “Fake humanitarian Dia Mirza... go with a steel container to the vendor for nariyal paani if you really care so deeply about saving the environment. Spare the vendor the trouble of delivering to your home.”

A third user shared, “This video perfectly sums up the two different Indias: a liberal boy who has no knowledge about how the real world works, concerned about plastic, and the delivery guy who focuses more on living one day at a time.”

Another comment simply read, “What an entitled life of arrogance.”

Dia Mirza, who has long been associated with environmental advocacy, married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in 2021. The couple welcomed their son, Avyaan, later that year. Dia was previously married to producer Sahil Sangha.

On the work front, Dia will next be seen in the Netflix film Ikka, which also stars Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna.

Also Read : Ikka trailer launch: Dia Mirza asks, “Am I going to get into a lot of trouble for SLAPPING Akshaye Khanna?”; Sunny Deol assures her, “Why are you so worried? You’re playing MY wife!”

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