Here's a look at some of Salman's most unique and stylish trousers!

From Artistic Pants to Graphic Demin Pants: A look at Salman Khan’s quirkiest trend-setting trousers

Salman Khan, one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema, enjoys an unmatched fan following that spans generations. Beyond his blockbuster films and powerful screen presence, Salman has become a style and fitness icon whose influence extends far beyond the big screen. His incredible physique and unwavering commitment to fitness have inspired countless fans to embrace a healthier lifestyle. Even when it comes to fashion, Salman Khan effortlessly carries every outfit with confidence, turning even the simplest looks into trends.

From Artistic Pants to Graphic Demin Pants: A look at Salman Khan’s quirkiest trend-setting trousers

Among his most distinctive style statements is his love for quirky and stylish pants. From artistic hues and anime prints to patchwork pants, Salman Khan popularized the trend of statement trousers, inspiring fans to embrace fearless and unique fashion. Here's a look at some of his most unique and stylish trousers!

Dragon Ball Z and Demon Slayer Pants

Salman Khan turned heads in playful white Dragon Ball Z and Demon Slayer-printed pants splashed with vibrant anime artwork, proving that fearless fashion never goes unnoticed. He paired the statement trousers with a relaxed black shirt and black boots for a striking, trend-forward look.

Denim Patchwork Pants That Turned Into a Walking Canvas

Salman Khan made denim patchwork pants the ultimate statement piece, featuring bold graphics, striking portraits, and eclectic anime-inspired artwork. Paired with a simple black full-sleeve T-shirt, the vibrant trousers effortlessly stole the spotlight.

Anime-Printed Pants

Salman grabbed attention in custom anime-inspired jeans featuring high-definition digital and hand-painted graphics of Goku from Dragon Ball Z and Nezuko Kamado from Demon Slayer. He paired the eye-catching denim with a classic black shirt and chunky black sneakers.

Eye-Catching Graphic Denim Pants

Salman started the statement-denim trend in light-wash Hello Kitty graphic jeans featuring playful cartoon-inspired artwork. Styled with a fitted black full-sleeve tee, black shoes, and sleek sunglasses, the look perfectly blended quirky fashion with effortless star power.

Artistic Pants with Effortless Cool

Salman once again proved why he remains a true fashion trendsetter, opting for artistic beige printed trousers paired with a sleek black full-sleeve tee and black shoes. The bold yet sophisticated look perfectly reflects his fearless approach to effortless, standout style.

Gradient Denim with Bold Edge

Salman Khan elevated street style in maroon gradient straight-leg denim featuring bold leather accents and a striking black-and-red mottled print. Paired with a crisp black shirt and polished black footwear, the look blended edgy craftsmanship with effortless sophistication.

Also Read: Nikhil Dwivedi says Salman Khan shaped Dabangg 3 dialogues and music: “He is always thinking of witty one-liners and dialogues”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.