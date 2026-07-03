From King to Mom 2: Young Bollywood actors to keep an eye on in the second half of 2026

The first half of 2026 introduced audiences to compelling stories and memorable performances, but the months ahead promise to be just as exciting. A new generation of actors is steadily carving out its place in the industry, balancing commercial entertainers with content-driven cinema. From highly anticipated theatrical releases to ambitious streaming projects, these rising stars are gearing up for what could be defining moments in their careers.

From King to Mom 2: Young Bollywood actors to keep an eye on in the second half of 2026

Whether it's high-profile commercial entertainers, emotionally driven dramas, or genre-bending stories, these young actors have an exciting lineup that reflects the industry's evolving landscape. As fresh talent continues to take centre stage, audiences can look forward to discovering new performances, new stories, and perhaps the next big stars of Indian cinema.

Here's a look at the young Bollywood faces we're most excited to watch in the second half of 2026.

Suhana Khan - King

After making her debut in Archies, Suhana Khan is set to take on one of the year's biggest projects with King. Sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan, the action-packed entertainer is one of the most anticipated releases of 2026. All eyes will be on Suhana as she steps into a larger, more mainstream cinematic space.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

Mihir Ahuja - Operation Safed Sagar

Having impressed audiences with his nuanced performances in prominent films like The Archies, Vijay 69, Maa Ka Sum, and Hindi Vindi, Mihir Ahuja is gearing up for Operation Safed Sagar. The film presents another opportunity for the actor to showcase his versatility and continue his steady rise as one of Bollywood's most promising young talents.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mihir Ahuja (@mihirahuja_)

Pragati Srivastava - Jaanadesh

Pragati Srivastava is another emerging actor to watch this year. With Jaanadesh, she is expected to headline a story that places performance at its core, making the project an important milestone in her growing career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pragati Srivastava (@awwwrat)

Babil Khan - Darjeeling and an Untitled Malayalam Film

Babil Khan has one of the busiest slates among his contemporaries. Alongside an upcoming series, he also has a Malayalam project in the pipeline and Darjeeling with acclaimed filmmaker Shoojit Sircar. Known for choosing unconventional roles, in projects like Qala, Logout, Babil continues to build an impressive and diverse filmography.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

Vedang Raina - Maddock's Next

After establishing himself as a promising new-age performer in projects like Jigra, Main Wapas Aunga, Vedang Raina is set to headline Maddock Films' next venture. With the production house consistently delivering successful entertainers, expectations are high for Vedang's next big-screen outing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vedang Raina (@vedangraina)

Abhay Verma - Dilkashi

Following his growing popularity, Abhay Verma returns with Dilkashi. The young actor has steadily earned praise for his screen presence in Munjya, Ae Watan Mere Watan and the upcoming film is expected to further cement his position among Bollywood's most exciting emerging talents.

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Shanaya Kapoor - Zombie Reddy 2

Shanaya Kapoor is set to explore an exciting new genre with Zombie Reddy 2. After her prominent role in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, Tu Yaa Main, the upcoming horror-comedy sequel offers her a fresh opportunity to experiment with a different kind of role while expanding her repertoire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor (@shanayakapoor02)

Khushi Kapoor - MOM 2

After her promising performance in The Archies and Loveyappa, Khushi Kapoor has an intriguing project lined up with MOM 2. As the sequel to a much-loved film, expectations are naturally high, and audiences will be eager to see her interpretation of a story that carries significant emotional and cinematic legacy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khushi Kapoor (@khushikapoor)

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Shanaya Kapoor’s acting coach Rachit Singh believes the audience will get “blown away” by her in her upcoming films: “Like how Saiyaara happened to Aneet Padda”

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