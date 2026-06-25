Star Plus has released the first promo of its upcoming show Yeh Fitoor Tera, featuring Debchandrima Singha Roy as Soumya and Ishaan Dhawan as Jeet. The show is a new love story centred on two individuals from contrasting backgrounds navigating trust, vulnerability, and self-discovery.

Star Plus unveils first promo of Yeh Fitoor Tera; Debchandrima Singha Roy and Ishaan Dhawan headline a fresh new love saga

Soumya is portrayed as a reserved young woman shaped by past experiences, who finds it difficult to trust others, particularly in the unfamiliar setting of a co-ed college. Jeet, by contrast, is confident and commanding, yet carries his own emotional layers beneath a composed exterior.

Debchandrima Singha Roy spoke about her connection to the character, saying: “I connect deeply with Soumya’s journey because I come from a small town myself. When I entered this industry, I had no idea how things worked, and stepping into such an unfamiliar world was intimidating. But I was determined to push past my fears, embrace the unknown, and continue exploring new opportunities. That’s why Soumya feels so personal to me. Her journey of growth, self-discovery, and finding the courage to navigate unfamiliar situations is something I have experienced in my own life as well.”

Ishaan Dhawan described what drew him to the project, saying: “What drew me to this story was the emotional depth of the characters and the relationship they share. Jeet is someone the world perceives as fearless, confident, and larger than life. He has a strong presence and isn’t someone who gets easily affected by situations around him. But every person has layers, and that’s what makes him interesting. The journey of these characters and the way their worlds intersect is what makes this story truly special.”

Yeh Fitoor Tera is set to air on Star Plus. The channel has not yet announced a premiere date.

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