The producer addresses the much-awaited comedy sequel while reflecting on the response to Welcome To The Jungle and his approach towards filmmaking.

Firoz Nadiadwala confirms Hera Pheri 3 is happening ‘very soon’; opens up about Welcome To The Jungle, “We can guarantee effort, not result”

The future of Hera Pheri 3 has remained a topic of discussion for fans over the past several months, especially after the project faced uncertainty following Paresh Rawal's temporary exit from the film. While the veteran actor eventually returned to the franchise, there has been little official update on when the much-awaited sequel will finally go on floors.

Firoz Nadiadwala confirms Hera Pheri 3 is happening ‘very soon’; opens up about Welcome To The Jungle, “We can guarantee effort, not result”

Now, producer Firoz Nadiadwala has reassured fans that the third instalment of the popular comedy franchise is very much in the pipeline. Speaking recently to ANI, the producer confirmed that Hera Pheri 3 will be happening "very soon," offering a fresh update on one of Hindi cinema's most anticipated sequels.

Although Firoz did not reveal a production timeline or shooting schedule, his statement comes amid growing curiosity surrounding the project, particularly since Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal have all been occupied with multiple professional commitments over the past few months.

The trio was recently seen sharing screen space in Welcome To The Jungle, the latest instalment in another popular comedy franchise produced by Firoz Nadiadwala. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film features an ensemble cast of 32 actors, including Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and several others.

Reflecting on the audience response to Welcome To The Jungle, Firoz spoke about his philosophy as a producer and emphasised the importance of continuing to improve a film's reach even after its release. Stating how they were putting out a new trailer till the last moment, Firoz added, “We can guarantee effort, not result. Have you heard that phrase, ‘Till my last breath’. I don’t subscribe to that. From our side it should be like – ‘till after my last breath’. Koshish chalu rehni chahiye (you should continue to try).”



The statement reflects the producer's continued promotional efforts for Welcome To The Jungle, which has remained in the spotlight since its release due to its large ensemble cast and franchise value.

Meanwhile, Hera Pheri 3 continues to be one of the most eagerly awaited comedy films in development. The prospect of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal returning as the iconic trio of Raju, Shyam and Baburao has generated significant excitement among audiences. While an official production schedule is yet to be announced, Firoz Nadiadwala's latest assurance is likely to renew hopes that the long-awaited sequel will move forward in the near future.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Firoz A. Nadiadwallah makes noble pledge; to donate part of Welcome To The Jungle revenues and all future films’ earnings for widows of brave armed forces personnel

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