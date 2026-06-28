EXCLUSIVE: Farhad Samji reveals Kiran Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle character was inspired by his school teacher: “He spoke such heavy Urdu that we couldn’t understand”

Welcome To The Jungle has been appreciated for it's humour and madcap characters. One character that has stood out is that of Murad Chacha, played by Kiran Kumar. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, dialogue writer Farhad Samji spoke about how his role was conceptualized.

EXCLUSIVE: Farhad Samji reveals Kiran Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle character was inspired by his school teacher: “He spoke such heavy Urdu that we couldn’t understand”

Farhad Samji said, "People may call that Welcome To The Jungle is a brainless comedy lekin mehnat toh jaati hai. Thoda logic bhi daalna padta hai."

He continued, "I got the idea for Murad Chacha's character from my school days. We had a Hindi teacher, Rashid sir, who loved Urdu like anything. It used to make us laugh a lot. We used to tell him, 'Sir aapka kaam Hindi seekhana hai. Aap itni Urdu mein kyun baat karte hai? Humko samaj mein nahin aati'."

Farhad Samji added, "We all draw stuff from our past experiences. He used to use such heavy Urdu dialogues that we would be left scratching our heads (laughs)!"

Farhad Samji further opener up on his working process, "You know the strengths and weakness of everyone. I have done 18 films with Johny Lever bhai. I have written 14 films of Akshay Kumar and also directed him. With Jacqueline Fernandez, I have done 10 films. Similarly, I have done so many films with Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal etc. We know which line would suit whom. So, the writing was also done accordingly. Thankfully, I knew the casting beforehand. That makes it easier for you to write according to their strengths. Like you know that if you have Akshay Kumar, woh kis tarah se bolenge. You can visualisze how Johny Lever will essay Dubey ji."

He further said, "So there were no obstacles as such. But it took time to work on Kiran Kumar's dialogues. It was new for him and for us as well. He had to mouth the dialogues fluently and genuinely. I insisted that he should say it with a poker face, and not in a comic way. Woh bechara toh apne dukh aur gham mein bol raha hai. Lekin audience hass rahi hai!"

Also Read: Raveena Tandon calls Welcome to the Jungle a ‘blockbuster’, praises Akshay Kumar’s dedication and reveals why husband Anil Thadani’s opinion matters the most

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.