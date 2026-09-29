FICCI Frames 2026: Sriram Raghavan gives witty reply to Ayushmann Khurrana’s point-blank question, “When are you making Andhadhun 2?”; Ayushmann insists, “We need to make films like Hanuman Ansh and Obsession which are…”

Ayushmann Khurrana, Sriram Raghavan and Denzil Dias, VP and Managing Director - India Theatrical at Warner Bros. Discovery, attended the ‘Cinema at Crossroads - The Rules of the Big Screen’ session on Day 1 of FICCI Frames 2025 in Mumbai. Ayushmann and Sriram had famously collaborated on the much-loved 2018 super-hit Andhadhun. As expected, the thriller came up during the conversation, along with several interesting observations on films, audiences and the changing theatrical trends.

FICCI Frames 2026: Sriram Raghavan gives witty reply to Ayushmann Khurrana’s point-blank question, “When are you making Andhadhun 2?”; Ayushmann insists, “We need to make films like Hanuman Ansh and Obsession which are…”

After Denzil Dias explained the strategy behind releasing Obsession in India, Ayushmann Khurrana joked, “Agar Sriram Raghavan koi horror film banate, toh woh Obsession hoti! It’s like Sriram Raghavan’s genre.”

On a serious note, he added, “I am obsessed with Obsession. It’s the newness of the emotion that also worked for the film.”

At another point during the session, Ayushmann remarked, “Right now, the prime examples are Hanuman Ansh and Obsession. Two different worlds, but both are small-budget affairs. We need to make films like that. Films need to be budget-friendly and connect more with the people.”

Speaking about the importance of word of mouth, Ayushmann said, “Most of my films have been word-of-mouth films. If you are expecting your film to work, the word of mouth cannot be just good or very good. It has to be great.”

He continued, “At the same time, if you give that promise to the audience through your filmography, or if the trailer somehow clicks, or if a song works, it will definitely fetch you an opening number. These are the tropes you generally follow. Eventually, you have to depend on the content that you create.”

Ayushmann further observed, “It’s unfair to certain great films. Ideally, they should get showcasing.”

Fans of Andhadhun have long been waiting for a sequel. Towards the end of the session, Ayushmann Khurrana point-blank asked Sriram Raghavan, “When are you making Andhadhun 2?” Sriram smiled and replied, “Hopefully, when we get the right story which doesn’t screw up the first film!”

Sriram also shared an interesting anecdote about the casting of Andhadhun. He revealed, “Five or six actors had refused Andhadhun or politely declined. When Ayushmann first heard the narration of Andhadhun, his first reaction was, ‘This film needs an actor, not a star.’ That’s how he sold himself to doing the film.”

Also Read: From Udta Teer to Yeh Prem Mol Liya, Ayushmann Khurrana explores comedy and family drama

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