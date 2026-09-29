Bigg Boss 20: Aamrapali Dubey says Dinesh Lal Yadav is “convincing” her to marry someone; says, “People think he and I are dating”

Aamrapali Dubey has addressed the long-standing rumours surrounding her equation with Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua, on the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20. While the two have often been linked romantically, they have maintained that they share a close friendship. Amrapali opened up about their bond while speaking to fellow contestant Love Gill.

Bigg Boss 20: Aamrapali Dubey says Dinesh Lal Yadav is “convincing” her to marry someone; says, “People think he and I are dating”

Aamrapali and Dinesh have known each other since the actress entered the Bhojpuri film industry. She made her Bhojpuri film debut in 2014 with Nirahua Hindustani, which also starred Dinesh. Over the years, their professional association has developed into a close friendship, often leading to speculation about their relationship.

Aamrapali Dubey on dating rumours with Nirahua

Speaking about her equation with Dinesh, Aamrapali explained that their friendship has reached a point where they can understand each other without saying much. She also addressed the public perception that the two are dating.

“Even today, our friendship is such that I don’t need to tell him anything. I just look at him, and he understands and starts laughing. Friendships should be so unfiltered. People think he and I are dating, and that poor guy has gone crazy convincing me that I should marry someone. How do I explain to him? Men think it’s very easy to get married. They don’t understand our side. We will have to leave all that we have earned behind and go. Men find this idea of getting married very easy,” she said.

Aamrapali and Dinesh's longstanding bond

Aamrapali and Dinesh's association dates back to the actress's early years in Bhojpuri cinema. Apart from working together, their friendship has remained a talking point among fans and audiences. Dinesh is married to Mansha Yadav, and they have two sons. Aamrapali has also spoken about her bond with his children. A few months ago, she discussed her equation with Dinesh's family on the reality show Bhojpuri Bawaal.

Her connection with Dinesh also played a role in her transition from television to Bhojpuri films. During an earlier episode of Bigg Boss 20, Aamrapali recalled that Dinesh recommended her name to actor Santosh Shukla during Bigg Boss 6. According to her, after Dinesh put in a word for her, she moved from television to films.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20: Uditi Singh calls breakup with Karan Wahi “blessing in disguise”; says partner “demotivated” her

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