Ayushmann Khurrana, Sriram Raghavan and Denzil Dias, VP and Managing Director - India Theatrical at Warner Bros. Discovery, attended the ‘Cinema at Crossroads - The Rules of the Big Screen’ session on Day 1 of FICCI Frames 2025 in Mumbai. During the discussion, Denzil Dias opened up for the first time about the unconventional release strategy behind the Hollywood sleeper blockbuster Obsession in India.

FICCI Frames 2026: Obsession’s India distributor Denzil Dias decodes how he TEMPTED audiences into cinemas: “We released it 2 weeks late, CLASHED with IPL…film eventually did 12x its opening weekend”

Denzil Dias said, “We saw the film sometime in February this year and immediately felt that it had the potential to work in India. But we also knew that, on its own, the film would find it difficult to survive. So, we took a very deliberate decision not to release it simultaneously with the US.”

He continued, “Most of our films release day-and-date with the US. With Obsession, however, we decided to hold it back by two weeks. In fact, we released it at a time when IPL matches were on! Why? Because there was no other major film in cinemas at that point. We started small, with limited prints and limited screens.”

Denzil further explained, “We also decided not to sell the film upfront. It was made by a filmmaker and featured actors who were largely unknown to Indian audiences. We realised that if we simply started putting out conventional promotional assets, people were unlikely to respond or engage with them.”

He added, “Instead, I decided to wait for the international buzz to build and allow that conversation to travel organically to India.”

The strategy paid off. Denzil said, “That’s exactly what happened. The buzz started building internationally and curiosity around the film increased in India as well. We opened with around 300-odd screens in Week 1. Once the film released, our entire focus shifted to word of mouth. What we needed to amplify was the audience response.”

Highlighting the extraordinary legs of the film at the box office, he revealed, “Obsession has eventually done around 12 times the box office of its opening weekend. That tells you that audiences kept coming back, and more and more people discovered the film as the weeks progressed.”

Denzil then broke down the larger theatrical strategy behind films such as Obsession. He said, “The first thing you have to do is identify your audience. Then, you have to meet them where they are. Once you do that, you need to give them assets and communication that they can actually connect with.”

He continued, “Once that connection is established and demand starts getting created, the next important step is distribution. With the phenomenal marketing teams at Warner Bros. and Universal, the focus then becomes ensuring that the supply is available – on the right screens, at the right showtimes and in the right markets.”

Denzil stressed that theatrical success today depends on much more than merely having a good film. He concluded, “It’s not just about the great films that our filmmakers make. It is equally important for us to find the right audience, make sure that they know there is a great film waiting for them and ensure that the film is available to them at the right screens and at the right show timings...We have some great stories waiting to be told. But sometimes, it’s not just about the story. How you deliver that story, how you market the film and how you nurture the audience are equally important.”

Also Read: FICCI Frames 2026: Sriram Raghavan gives witty reply to Ayushmann Khurrana’s point-blank question, “When are you making Andhadhun 2?”; Ayushmann insists, “We need to make films like Hanuman Ansh and Obsession which are…”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.