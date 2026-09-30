Rupali Ganguly and creator Rajan Shahi talked about their much-loved daily soap, Anupamaa, on the day of FICCI Frames 2026, and shared fascinating trivia. Rajan Shahi began by saying, “Anupamaa was launched post-Covid. At that time, it was said, ‘TV khatam ho gaya hai, filmein bhi khatam ho gayi hai’. Only re-runs of old TV shows were being aired. It takes guts for a broadcaster to back a show based on a mother and a housewife who’s 40 years old.”

FICCI Frames 2026: Rupali Ganguly, Rajan Shahi share FASCINATING trivia: “People tell their daughters-in-law, ‘Don’t watch Anupamaa. Ghar mein jagda hota hai’… men watch the show more than women”

Rajan continued, “The rest is history. Anupamaa became a household name and a trendsetter. I feel so proud as a maker, as on every channel, there are 10 versions of Anupamaa! From her saree to her jhola to her dialogues to her movements, everything was aped. The show revived Indian television.”

Rajan Shahi revealed, “The saree that Anupamaa has worn in the title song of the show cost just Rs. 500. A lot of people asked me, ‘Aap heroine ko aisi saree pehenaoge?’. I was clear that it would work, as the show is about a homemaker.”

He also said, “Jab tak Anupamaa rahega, usme Rupali hi rahegi! She changed the whole face of television.”

Rajan Shahi raised laughs as he stated, “In a lot of houses, it was told that ‘You should not watch Anupamaa’. I know somebody who told his daughters-in-law, ‘Don’t watch Anupamaa. Ghar mein jagda hota hai’! Also, men became the biggest watchers of Anupamaa more than women! There are also memes that ‘Our mothers have become very vocal after watching Anupamaa’ (laughs).”

Rupali Ganguly added, “A lot of men told me, ‘Food is not served to us at 10:00 pm. Their wives or mothers tell me that 10 ke pehle ghar pe aa jaao ya fir 10:30 ke baad khana khaao. 10:00 se 10:30 ka Anupamaa ka jo time hain, tab please disturb mat karna’. So, thanks to Anupamaa, every woman has decided to have her me-time!”

Rupali agreed that a lot of men consume Anupamaa. She said, “Once, I was leaving my building when I saw my milkman watching Anupamaa. Another time, I was taking my son for karate classes. To beat the traffic, we boarded the train. There, I saw 2-3 men sitting together and watching Anupamaa. Television is known as the women’s medium, but it’s not. I can bet my life on the fact that there are men who are closet TV watchers.”

Also Read: Ravi Kishan brings the house down at FICCI Frames 2026; breaks into viral dance; reveals hilarious fan requests during IPL commentary: “Bhaiyya mere gaanv ke upar se bhi ball ko feko na”

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