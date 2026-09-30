EXCLUSIVE: Rasika Dugal Learned piano in four months for Little Thomas: “I happily played away between filming scenes of a horror show”

Actor Rasika Dugal underwent four months of piano training for her upcoming film Little Thomas, learning to play intricate classical compositions while simultaneously working on another project. As part of her preparation, the actor even carried a portable keyboard to her other shoot and practised between takes.

EXCLUSIVE: Rasika Dugal Learned piano in four months for Little Thomas: “I happily played away between filming scenes of a horror show”

Directed by Kaushal Oza and co-starring Gulshan Devaiah, Little Thomas explores the quiet rhythms and everyday chaos of a Goan family. Dugal plays Jessie Miranda, a character with a deep connection to music. To prepare for the role, the actor learned around 45 seconds of complex piano pieces by composers Mozart, Schumann and Chopin.

Speaking about the challenge of learning the instrument from scratch, Dugal said, “These are masters, and I didn’t even know how to get both my hands to play different things at the same time! So, yes, 45 seconds turned out to be quite a task! But it was a challenging and beautiful one.”

Dugal trained under piano instructor Nitesh Dean, focusing on coordinating both hands while playing. Her preparation coincided with another project she was filming, which required her to find time to practise alongside her shooting schedule.

“I was also filming something else at the time, and anyone who has learnt the piano will tell you that even one day of not practising can feel like a setback. So I carried a keyboard with me on shoot and happily played away between filming scenes of a horror show! So Jessies love for playing the piano became more a part of my prep work than Kaushal and I intended it to be. But it really gave me an entry into a world that I didn't know so well. And led to one very poignant moment in the film.”

Through the process, Dugal said the piano practice became an important part of understanding Jessie and her relationship with music. What began as preparation for a specific sequence eventually became a way for the actor to connect more closely with a part of the character's world.

Little Thomas is scheduled to release on October 23. The film is produced by Luminoso Pictures, Civic Studios, Good Bad Films, Ranjan Singh's Flip Films and Anurag Kashyap.

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More Pages: Little Thomas Box Office Collection

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