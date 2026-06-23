Farida Jalal – assures, “I am going to SHOCK you all in Welcome To The Jungle!”; Akshay Kumar adds, “Farida Jalal ji has done the best comedy in the film, followed by Kiran Kumar ji…”

Akshay Kumar, Farida Jalal, Jacqueline Fernandez, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Rajpal Yadav, Kiku Sharda, Vindoo Dara Singh, director Ahmed Khan, and producers Firoz A. Nadiadwallah and Rakesh Dang attended the launch of the song ‘Tera Paisa Mera Paisa’ from Welcome To The Jungle at a multiplex in Mumbai. Firoz made a rare appearance at a film promotional event after a long time.

Farida Jalal – assures, “I am going to SHOCK you all in Welcome To The Jungle!”; Akshay Kumar adds, “Farida Jalal ji has done the best comedy in the film, followed by Kiran Kumar ji…”

The event began with the screening of the song, after which Akshay Kumar came on stage and asked, “Yahaan kaun hai jisko paisa accha nahin lagta?” A person from the crowd jokingly raised his hand. Akshay joked, “Usne haath khada kiya. Usko bahar nikaal!” The actor explained, “Everyone wants money. It's good to earn money. Thanks to money, you could run your house, pay your electricity bills and go on a holiday.”

Next, Akshay Kumar got all the actors and producers on stage. He said, “I’d like to call a beautiful lady whom we all love. Her name is Farida Jalal.” Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff sweetly held her hand and got her on stage.

There was only one chair kept on stage for Farida Jalal. She lovingly insisted Akshay sit on the chair. Akshay smiled and quipped, “Main baithu? Aur aap khadi rahenge? Aur fir press humein chhod degi?”

Akshay then said, “I’d like to call senior actor, Jackie dada.” He then corrected, “Oh wait, Paresh bhai is the senior-most actor. May 30, 1955 ko paide hue insaan, Paresh bhai, upar aaiye! Dada was born on February 1, 1957, that is, two years later. So, you are the second senior person.”

Jackie was also in the mood to pull a leg. He told Akshay, “Lekin daadhi teri safed lag rahi hai!” Akshay laughed and retorted, “Aap kya daadhi kaali karwake nahin aate kya? Poori pol khol doonga!”

Akshay Kumar then said, “There’s always a king in a jungle. The king of our film is our producer, Firoz A. Nadiadwallah.”

During the Q and A session, Farida Jalal was asked what made her sign the film. She replied, “Watch the film and you’ll get the answer. I am going to shock you all! And the men responsible for that shock are both Ahmed Khan and Akshay Kumar.”

Akshay assured, “Farida Jalal ji has done the best comedy in the film, followed by Kiran Kumar ji and then all of us.”

Later, a journalist insisted that Farida should give some hint about her role. Akshay excitedly shouted, “Nahin. Nahin!” Farida smiled and replied, “I wish I could say, but I can’t.”

However, Akshay Kumar ended up saying, “Farida ji yeh bhi nahin bata sakti ki inki dialogue delivery kaisi hai!”

Welcome To The Jungle releases in cinemas on June 26 and will have paid previews on the evening of June 25.

Also Read: Welcome To The Jungle to have one of the WIDEST releases; distributor demands ALL shows in single screens, 3 shows per screen in 6+ screen multiplexes

More Pages: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection

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