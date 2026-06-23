Welcome To The Jungle to have one of the WIDEST releases; distributor demands ALL shows in single screens, 3 shows per screen in 6+ screen multiplexes

The month of June is expected to end on a comic note thanks to the release of Welcome To The Jungle. It is arguably the biggest multi-starrer of Hindi cinema and hence, the excitement is expected to be tremendous. Accordingly, the distributing partner, Star Studio18, has gone all out with the release strategy.

Welcome To The Jungle to have one of the WIDEST releases; distributor demands ALL shows in single screens, 3 shows per screen in 6+ screen multiplexes

As per the mail sent to the exhibitors, the distributor has asked for all shows in single-screen cinemas. In two-screen cinemas, they have asked for 7 or 8 shows, while they require 9 or 10 shows in three-screen cinemas. In 4-screen multiplexes, the requirement is 11 or 12 shows, while 13 or 14 shows are required in 5-screen plexes. For cinema halls with 6 screens, Welcome To The Jungle needs to be played in 15 or 16 shows. Finally, in multiplexes with more than 6 screens, the studio has asked them to play 3 shows of the comic caper per screen.

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “Welcome To The Jungle is a grand film meant for the big screen. Due to the humour quotient and sprawling star cast, the film should open with a bang and hence, the studio is intending for a wide release.”

It now remains to be seen whether the demand for all shows in single-screens and 7-8 shows in two-screen cinemas causes any issue, especially regarding the holdover releases. The trade source explained, “Cocktail 2 has a decent hold while Main Vaapas Aaunga refuses to slow down. Some Gujarati and Marathi releases have also put up fair numbers. Also, Hollywood superhero flick Supergirl and the much-awaited Punjabi film, Carry On Jatta 4, are up for release this Friday as well. These films will also require sufficient shows and hence, let’s see how things unfold in the next 48 hours.”

Welcome To The Jungle stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan (Arjun), Late Pankaj Dheer Ji, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh and Bhagya Bhanushali.

Also Read: BREAKING: Welcome To The Jungle goes Dhurandhar and Bhooth Bangla way; to have paid previews from Thursday, June 25

More Pages: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection

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