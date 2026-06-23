The actress backed the new framework, highlighting the importance of creating stronger support systems for women balancing motherhood and professional careers.

Deepika Padukone has expressed her support for the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) newly introduced maternity return guidelines for women cricketers, describing the initiative as a significant step forward for women in professional sports.

Deepika Padukone applauds ICC’s new maternity policy for women cricketers; calls it a “landmark moment for women in sport”

The actress took to Instagram Stories to share a report on the ICC’s latest policy and praised the governing body’s efforts to create a more supportive environment for athletes returning to the game after childbirth. Calling it a “landmark moment for women in sport,” Deepika highlighted an issue that has increasingly become part of the global conversation surrounding gender equity and workplace support.

The ICC’s new framework aims to provide structured assistance to women cricketers navigating their return to competitive sport after pregnancy. The policy includes medical and psychological support, tailored recovery plans, flexible training schedules, childcare assistance, and facilities designed to accommodate both mothers and their babies. The initiative seeks to ensure that athletes are not forced to choose between pursuing motherhood and continuing their sporting careers.

Deepika’s endorsement of the policy aligns closely with causes she has consistently supported over the years. Beyond her work in cinema, the actress has frequently used her platform to advocate for mental health awareness, women’s empowerment, and conversations around well-being. Through her foundation, the Live Love Laugh Foundation, she has played a key role in raising awareness about mental health and promoting access to support systems across the country.

Recently, Deepika was also appointed as India’s first-ever Mental Health Ambassador by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, further strengthening her involvement in initiatives aimed at driving social change. Her support for the ICC’s maternity policy reflects her continued focus on creating conversations around inclusion, care, and equal opportunities.

On the personal front, Deepika and her husband Ranveer Singh are expecting their second child. The couple, who welcomed their daughter Dua in 2024, announced the pregnancy earlier this year.

Meanwhile, professionally, Deepika is preparing for a busy phase ahead. The actress is set to return to the big screen with Atlee’s ambitious sci-fi entertainer Raaka, co-starring Allu Arjun along with Siddharth Anand’s action thriller King, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan.

By lending her voice to the ICC’s latest initiative, Deepika once again underscored the importance of building systems that enable women to thrive in both their personal and professional lives, whether on the cricket field or beyond.

Also Read: Anisha Padukone on sister Deepika Padukone’s 2014 depression battle: “I was caught unaware and off guard”

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