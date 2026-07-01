Anil Sharma recalls 24/7 theatre frenzy during Gadar: Ek Prem Katha run: Audiences arrived in tractors and set up camps outside cinemas

Director Anil Sharma’s film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, recently completed 25 years since its 2001 release, with the filmmaker revisiting details of the film’s theatrical run in a recent interview.

Anil Sharma recalls 24/7 theatre frenzy during Gadar: Ek Prem Katha run: Audiences arrived in tractors and set up camps outside cinemas

Director Anil Sharma recently revealed that Gadar: Ek Prem Katha became so massive that Indian theatres had to operate 24-hour cycles with as many as eight shows a day to accommodate the unprecedented demand. He also recalled extraordinary scenes of audiences arriving in tractors, setting up temporary camps, and even cooking meals outside single-screen theatres while waiting for their turn to watch the film, an extraordinary sight rarely seen in Indian cinema.

Sharma began his career as an assistant director to filmmaker B.R. Chopra, an influence he has pointed to in shaping his own approach to mass entertainers. He has directed films across genres over several decades in the Hindi film industry, with Gadar: Ek Prem Katha remaining among his most discussed works.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is set against the backdrop of the Partition of India and Pakistan, and combines romance, patriotism and action. The film drew close to 10 crore footfalls during its original theatrical run, which included the extended round-the-clock screenings described by Sharma.

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starred as the film’s lead pair, with their performances contributing to the film’s continued recognition over the years. More than two decades later, Gadar 2 recreated the same magic at the box office, emerging as a blockbuster and proving that the legacy of the Gadar franchise continues to captivate audiences across generations.

Sharma is currently working on his next project, a four-part film, with the first installment scheduled for release in 2027.

Also Read: Anil Sharma says Gadar 3 script is under development as he wraps first schedule of Arjun Naga

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