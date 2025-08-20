The actor has once again stirred controversy, accusing his family of forcing marriage, hiding affairs, and declaring him “mad.”

Actor Faissal Khan, younger brother of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, has sparked yet another storm with his latest revelations about his strained relationship with his family. In a recent press conference, Faissal leveled shocking allegations against his mother, siblings, and Aamir, detailing years of personal conflict and isolation.

Faissal Khan drops explosive allegations against Aamir Khan and family: “They pressured me to marry my aunt”

Speaking to the media, Faissal disclosed that his family pressured him into marrying his maternal aunt. He said, “My family was pressuring me to marry my aunt, my mother’s first cousin. I never wanted that, but from that time, they started putting pressure on me to get married. I was focused on my work and not interested at all. Because of this, I had many arguments with my family. So I started living away from them, because whenever I met them, there would be fights about this, and I really don’t like fighting. My family got angry, and my mother got angry, because I refused to marry my aunt.”

The actor further claimed that his differences escalated after he penned a letter exposing personal details about his family members. He went on to add, “When I got upset with my family, I wrote a letter. I wrote about every family member’s story. Nikkhat, my elder sister, got married three times. Aamir was married to Reena Dutta. He was having an affair with Jessica Hines, and they even have an illegitimate child out of wedlock. At that time, he was living in with Kiran. I wrote all this in the letter, so they became angry with me. Then everyone turned against me and said, ‘Declare him mad.’”

These fresh allegations have reignited long-standing speculation about the Khan family’s internal conflicts, many of which have surfaced in the past through Faissal’s statements.

Just days earlier, Faissal had shared a heartfelt note on Instagram, confirming he had officially severed ties with his family through a public notice. He wrote, “With a heavy heart yet renewed courage, I wish to share that I have severed all family ties, as declared through a public notice. This step, though difficult, is essential for my healing and growth. Life now enters a new chapter of freedom, dignity, and self-discovery one that I embrace with positivity, truth, and strength.”

With these revelations, Faissal has once again put the Khan family in the spotlight, raising questions that are likely to spark heated discussions in both industry circles and the public domain.

