As anticipation continues to build for Mirzapur: The Movie, the makers have unveiled a special recap video that takes fans back to the very beginning of the franchise. Revisiting the events of the groundbreaking first season, the video serves as both a nostalgic reminder of the show's origins and a teaser for what appears to be a significant update expected later this week.

Mirzapur: The Movie makers revisit Season 1 with special recap video; major announcement expected this week ahead of September 4 release

Since its debut, Mirzapur has established itself as one of India’s most popular streaming franchises, earning a loyal fan base through its gritty storytelling, memorable characters, and intense power struggles. With the story now set to transition from the digital space to the big screen, the makers are giving audiences an opportunity to relive the moments that started it all.

The recap revisits the chaotic and crime-ridden world of Mirzapur, bringing back some of the franchise’s most iconic characters, including Kaleen Bhaiya, Munna Bhaiya, and Guddu Bhaiya. Packed with scenes featuring rivalries, betrayals, political manoeuvring, and high-stakes confrontations, the video reminds viewers why the first season became such a cultural phenomenon upon release.

Beyond simply revisiting past events, the recap also highlights the character arcs and conflicts that helped define the franchise. From the rise of Guddu and Bablu to the iron-fisted rule of Kaleen Bhaiya and the unpredictable nature of Munna Bhaiya, the series became known for its layered characters and dramatic storytelling. Its sharp dialogues and distinctive setting further contributed to its popularity among audiences across the country.

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The timing of the recap has also sparked speculation among fans, as the makers have hinted that a major reveal related to Mirzapur: The Movie is expected later this week. While details remain under wraps, the promotional campaign suggests that audiences can expect new information as the theatrical release draws closer.

Mirzapur: The Movie marks the next chapter in the franchise and is expected to expand the universe that has captivated viewers for years. The film is presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment and is directed by Gurmeet Singh. The screenplay has been written by Puneet Krishna.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner, the film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani. Mirzapur: The Movie is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on September 4, 2026.

As fans revisit the world of Mirzapur through the latest recap, attention now shifts to the upcoming announcement that could offer the first major glimpse into the franchise’s highly anticipated cinematic outing.

Also Read: Divyenndu says Peddi made him fall in love with filmmaking again, also opens up on Mirzapur

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