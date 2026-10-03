Tushar Hiranandani’s directorial Srikanth (2024), starring Rajkummar Rao, was a sleeper hit and also won critical acclaim. And now, it is also a National Award-winning film. At the 72nd National Film Awards, Srikanth won the Best Hindi Feature Film award. Tushar’s earlier film, Saand Ki Aankh (2019), like Srikanth, was also inspired by real-life people and incidents. Interestingly, both these films were very different from the feel-good and comic capers that Tushar Hiranandani was earlier associated with, such as Masti (2004), Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge (2010), FALTU (2011), Double Dhamaal (2011), Housefull 2 (2012), Main Tera Hero (2014), etc. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Tushar Hiranandani spoke about this aspect and a lot more.

EXCLUSIVE: Tushar Hiranandani reveals Vicky Donor changed his career path: “I felt the kind of comedy I did was FINISHED”; credits Mohit Suri for giving him the courage to direct: “During Ek Villain, I was treated like a co-director”

Tushar Hiranandani said, “Before turning director, I was a writer and have written several films. Some are good, some are bad, some are funny, while some are atrocious! A lot of people tell me, ‘How come you wrote these kinds of films and are now making films like Saand Ki Aankh and Srikanth?’ Well, firstly, age is a factor. I made my first film when I was 45. You mature and understand the mistakes that you have made. I believe we Indians realize what we really want to do only after we cross 40! Moreover, after I met my wife Nidhi (Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani), my thinking started changing.”

He revealed, “The film Vicky Donor (2012) also had an effect on me. I remember coming back home after watching that film. Nidhi and I were married by then. It was a time when I was writing for all the top directors who were making comedies. But when I came back home, I told her, ‘For some years, the kind of comedy I do – spoof, gags and films that are not too heavy on story – is finished. Vicky Donor will change a lot of things. People will gravitate towards such cinema.’ It was also a time when multiplexes were opening up. It was like the Dil Chahta Hai (2001) phenomenon. It may not have done huge business, but it is these cult films that change cinema in India. Vicky Donor was also a pathbreaker, at least in the comedy space.”

Tushar continued, “This was also the time when I looked up to Mohit Suri. I had just seen his film, Murder 2 (2011), and I felt it was crazy. It was not my kind of film, but I just loved it. I walked up to him and said, ‘Bro, I want to write your film.’ That’s how I bagged Ek Villain (2014). That was the turning point in my life.”

Tushar further said, “During the shoot of Ek Villain, Mohit made sure that I was on the set every day. I was treated like a co-director; that’s how he even credited me, besides crediting me as the film’s writer. That experience gave me the courage to direct.”

Tushar Hiranandani confessed, “I always wanted to become a director, but I had given up on that dream because I was doing quite well as a writer. I also worked at Balaji Motion Pictures (as head of content development). In fact, at the age of 45, I wanted to give up altogether. We didn’t have a child then and I wanted to retire! I had dreamt of going to Lonavala and indulging in gardening (smiles). But around this time, I saw the shooting dadi's on Aamir Khan sir’s TV show, ‘Satyamev Jayate’. I started crying while hearing their story. I decided to make a film on them. I asked Nidhi, ‘Who’ll produce it?’ She replied, ‘I’ll produce it.’ That’s how both of us gave up our jobs and started making the film.”

The National Award winner signed off by saying, “I always liked these kinds of films, but iss industry mein chalti hui gaadi ka bonnet nahin kholte. Until I had no option, I kept writing. When I was making Saand Ki Aankh, a lot of people told me, ‘Are you mad? Why are you making a film on two old ladies? You know actors. You can get them and make a conventional film.’ But that didn’t matter. I feel the script is the star.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Tushar Hiranandani on Srikanth’s Covid challenges: “Shoot was cut from 65 to 55 days, but I finished it in 42”; reveals the CLEVER hack that made Cape Town look like America: “We shipped a yellow cab from NY to SA”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.