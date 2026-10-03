Bhuvan Arora has recalled a childhood incident involving his first bicycle while talking about Prime Video’s Dupahiya Season 2. The actor, who plays Amavas in the series, shared a humorous memory of buying his first ‘Dupahiya’ and how the bicycle he thought would impress his friends turned out to be a different choice than he had expected.

EXCLUSIVE: Bhuvan Arora reveals how his ‘jazzy’ first bicycle became a childhood mishap: “I had accidentally picked a ladies’ bicycle!”

With Dupahiya Season 2 now streaming on Prime Video, Bhuvan spoke about his own first bicycle and the excitement he felt while choosing it. He remembered being drawn to a bright red bicycle with pink detailing and immediately deciding that it was the one he wanted.

Recalling the incident, Bhuvan shared, “My first Dupahiya was actually a bicycle, and I had quite a funny experience with it. My mom took me to a cycle shop to buy one, and I immediately liked this bright red bicycle. It had a little pink on it too, but I absolutely loved it. I told her, ‘I like this one, I’m going to take this one.’ But later, I realised that I had accidentally picked a ladies’ bicycle! I had thought that the next morning, I would show it off to all my friends and make them jealous that I had got such a jazzy cycle. But when I went to show it to them the next day, I realised that boys’ bicycles had a bar in the middle, while girls’ bicycles didn’t. And unfortunately, I ended up riding that same bicycle for several years!”

The incident became a childhood memory for Bhuvan, who recalled how his expectations of showing off his new bicycle to his friends changed once he realised his mistake. Despite the mix-up, he continued riding the same bicycle for several years.

Directed by Sonam Nair, Dupahiya Season 2 is created and produced by Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani under the banner of Bombay Film Cartel LLP. The series is created and written by Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg.

The second season continues the story from where the first season ended and brings back Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Sparsh Shrivastava, Bhuvan Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Yashpal Sharma. Dinesh Lal Yadav, also known as Nirahua, joins the ensemble in the new season.

Dupahiya Season 2 is currently streaming exclusively on Prime Video.

Also Read : EXCLUSIVE: “My relation with Shahid Kapoor has grown further with Farzi Season 2,” shares Bhuvan Arora; actor also reveals status of the new season

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