Tia Bajpai and Arian Romal’s ‘FANAA’ has drawn attention for combining music with elements of horror. Presented as a horror music video, the project was designed to create an unsettling viewing experience. However, its intense content has also led to an 18+ age restriction on YouTube.

EXCLUSIVE: Tia Bajpai and Arian Romal’s ‘FANAA’ gets 18+ restriction on YouTube: “We wanted to make the scariest music video, and we did”

The makers opened up about the response to the video and the challenges caused by the age restriction. They shared, “We have had lots of issues with YouTube and everywhere else with the 18+ tag being put on it. We were also told that it’s too scary to watch for viewers. We wanted to make the scariest music video, and we did. Now we are seeing the downside of it. Since the video is not being shown to users, the only way people can watch it is if they are logged in, over 18 and specifically searching for the song. It’s kind of cool, but also bad in the same way.”

While the YouTube restriction has affected the video's visibility, ‘FANAA’ has continued to reach viewers on Instagram. The full video has reportedly crossed almost 10 million views on the platform, giving the project a different response across social media platforms.

The 18+ classification has also become part of the conversation around the music video. According to the makers, such restrictions are uncommon for music videos. ‘FANAA’ was created with a focus on horror and suspense, and its classification has further highlighted the intensity of its visual content.

Tia Bajpai, who has previously explored the horror genre, takes on a central role in the video. Her performance forms the core of the narrative, which unfolds with the structure and atmosphere of a horror short film rather than a conventional music video.

Speaking about the shoot, Tia Bajpai said, “Shooting ‘FANAA’ was a completely different experience for me because we were trying to create something that feels like more than just a music video. The atmosphere, the visuals and the emotions of the character required me to completely immerse myself in that world. There were moments on set that were genuinely intense, but that is also what made the experience exciting and memorable. I think audiences will connect with ‘FANAA’ because beneath the horror and suspense, there is a strong emotional layer to the story. It keeps you curious, makes you feel something and hopefully stays with you even after the video ends.”

Arian Romal’s music complements the visual narrative, bringing together haunting melodies, suspense and darker imagery. The makers have also included warnings asking viewers not to watch the video alone and to “keep the lights on.”

With the full video nearing 10 million views on Instagram, ‘FANAA’ continues to attract attention despite the restrictions on YouTube. The project combines music, horror and narrative storytelling to present the song in a format that differs from a conventional music video.

Also Read : Tia Bajpai and Arian Romal take the new music video of ‘FANAA’ into darker unexplored horror territoryTrack

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