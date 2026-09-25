EXCLUSIVE: Chahatt Khanna recalls being held by aunties in malls after her Bade Achhe Lagte Hain character turned villain; says, “It became difficult for me to step out,” reveals why she’d consider doing The Traitors over Alliance!

Actress Chahatt Khanna, who was recently seen in Hungama OTT’s Hasratein 4, has revealed that she was approached for the reality show Alliance, but she turned down the offer because of the show’s long filming schedule and no-phone requirement. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, the actress also opened up about possibly participating in The Traitors and taking her business to Shark Tank India.

EXCLUSIVE: Chahatt Khanna recalls being held by aunties in malls after her Bade Achhe Lagte Hain character turned villain; says, “It became difficult for me to step out,” reveals why she’d consider doing The Traitors over Alliance!

Chahatt Khanna reveals why she turned down Alliance

Chahatt revealed that she was approached for Alliance, but the commitment required for the show did not work for her. According to the actress, she was expected to spend several weeks away from her phone, which would have been difficult because she also runs a company.

“Yes, I was approached for Alliance. And they had come in touch with me. I think they wanted 40, 45, 62 days, without phone and all. I was like, I won't be able to do it. Because, I am running a company also,” she said.

Chahatt added that she could consider participating in a shorter-format reality show. “So, I will be able to do it for a few days, maybe for a show like The Traitors. But if you ask me to leave my phone for 60 days, what will happen to my company? So, I couldn't do it. The lines didn't work out.”

Chahatt Khanna says she could consider The Traitors

While Chahatt has not watched the recent season of The Traitors India in full, she said she has seen some episodes and heard stories about the show from contestant Sahil. “I haven't seen it. I haven't seen the first. I haven't seen this. I have seen some episodes. I have seen Sahil (Salathia). He is very funny,” she said.

The actress explained that her busy schedule leaves her with little time for television and reality shows. “I don't get time to watch TV. Hardly, I get time.”

Chahatt said she is selective about how she spends her free time. “If I will watch it anytime, I like to watch cinema. If I want to spend my time. If I want to spend my precious time, I like to watch what I like. Not just because it is new. I don't follow trends.”

She added, “I want to invest my time where it is meaningful for me. So, I am very, very confused when it comes to investing time. You ask me money, I will give. You ask me time, I can't.”

Chahatt Khanna open to taking her business to Shark Tank India

Chahatt also revealed that she has considered taking her business to Shark Tank India. While she has not committed to a timeline, the actress said it could happen this year or next year.

“Sometimes, I watch some episodes of Shark Tank,” she said when asked if she would consider taking her business to the show.

Asked about her plans, Chahatt said, “Yes, we can. Maybe this year or next year we can plan to do that.”

The actress, however, reiterated that her limited free time makes it difficult to keep up with reality television. She said that when she gets time, she would rather rest, scroll through her phone or watch something she finds meaningful.

Chahatt Khanna recalls the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain backlash

Chahatt also revisited one of her most recognised television roles, Ayesha from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. The character initially won over viewers before being portrayed negatively, after which the actress began facing strong reactions from audiences in public spaces.

“Before she turned a bitch, everyone liked her. Then when she turned into a bitch, people used to stop her in the mall and ask her why she is after her sister's life and all,” Chahatt recalled.

She further revealed that some viewers would physically stop her to question the character’s actions. “Aunties used to hold me tight and scold me, ‘What do you want? Why are you after your sister's life?’ It was difficult for me to come out.”

Chahatt also spoke about what she learned while working on the show, crediting her co-stars Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar. “The spontaneity I learnt from Ram as an actor, you know, he is a very spontaneous actor. I learnt method acting from Sakshi. So, I think I learnt a very good mix from both sides.”

Meanwhile, Chahatt is currently seen in Hasratein 4. The actress said she initially turned down the project but changed her mind after reading the character.

“There was no casting process as such because it's been a while I'm in the industry so I got a call and then I initially refused for this because I was not really sure about the project but then when I read the character, it was very relevant,” she said.

Chahatt added that she ultimately agreed to the show because of the character. “For this, I said yes because of the character.”

Also Read: Chahatt Khanna loses 7 Kgs to play a cop in ‘Pati Patni and Panga’: “I took the preparation very seriously”

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